McKibbin secured his DP World Tour card by finishing in a share of sixth place at the Challenge Tour Grand Final in November

European Open third-round leaderboard -6 T McKibbin (NI), J Guerrier (Fra), A Bjork (Swe), J Axelsen (Den), J Smith (Eng), D Law (Sco); -5 M Siem (Ger); -4 M Kieffer (Ger), P Waring (Eng), E Ferguson (Sco) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is part of a six-way tie for the lead after the third round of the European Open as he chases his first DP World Tour title.

The 20-year-old carded a one-under-par 72 to finish Saturday's round at six under in Hamburg.

England's Jordan Smith, the 2017 winner, and Scotland's David Law also share the lead heading into the final round.

McKibbin's best previous finish on the DP World Tour is a tie for 10th.

He birdied the par-five 18th to grab a share of the lead before Smith missed a short birdie putt to finish on seven-under.

Frenchman Julien Guerrier (67), Sweden's Alexander Bjork (69) and Denmark's John Axelsen (69) are also six under, with Germany's Marcel Siem (70) a shot further back.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer, also of Germany, is four under after carding a 75.