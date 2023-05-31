Close menu

Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka 'deserves' to play but not Europe's LIV Golf players, says Rory McIlroy

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments76

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy
American Brooks Koepka (left) has now surpassed Rory McIlroy (right) for major wins, with the Northern Irishman having won four

Brooks Koepka "deserves" to play in the Ryder Cup, says Rory McIlroy but the Northern Irishman is still opposed to Europe's LIV Golf players taking part.

European LIV players who have resigned from the DP World Tour are ineligible for this year's Ryder Cup in Rome.

But their US counterparts can still play, such as five-time major winner and current US PGA champion Koepka, 33.

"I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team," said world number three McIlroy, 34.

"I think with how he's played - he's second in the US standings, [having] only played two counting events."

Despite the likes of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia joining the Saudi-funded LIV Tour, world number two Jon Rahm said this week that the Ryder Cup should feature "the best of Europe and the United States".

The 44th edition of the biennial event gets under way on 29 September.

Koepka is set to earn a place on the US team after finishing in a tie for second at the Masters in April - behind Rahm - and winning his third US PGA Championship title earlier this month, with McIlroy in a tie for seventh.

"I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing," McIlroy added.

"But I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired. I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

In April, an arbitration panel sided with the European-based tour in its legal battle against 12 players who had appealed against being fined £100,000 and suspended from the Scottish Open for playing in LIV Golf's inaugural event at the Centurion Club near London in June 2022 without permission.

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland subsequently resigned their membership of the DP World Tour, with all but Garcia having paid the £100,000 fine.

Henrik Stenson, who joined LIV in 2022 after being removed as captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, followed suit this month after the tour imposed further sanctions on 26 players who competed without consent in LIV events.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 20:48

    i can see it now,in a pub somewhere,all the rory pga lovers trying to justify why they ignore the fact he has played on many tours,made money from many dodgy places

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 20:47

    I know there are legal issues here that (lots be honest) 99% of us are unqualified to comment on.

    Likewise, there are personal opinions that seem hard to rectify.

    But surely we can agree on one thing... Rory McIllroy lecturing anyone about not supporting the European Tour enough is absurd!

    If he could play RC Golf without playing in Europe we'd never see him this side of the Atlantic again!

  • Comment posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 20:45

    rorys wife works for the oga,or did at least. all u rorys fans need to wake up,this guy skipped the irish open for a pro am at his millionaire buddys course,he also has playe in saudi,vhina and other non pga tours,he also use nike,we all know how their stuff is made

  • Comment posted by Lincs, today at 20:43

    Many of the posts on here show a lack of understanding of the Ryder Cup. It is PGA of America (not the PGA tour) v’s The European Tour (not the continent of Europe). Koepka is a member of the PGA, just not the PGA tour, so is eligible. The European LIVs have resigned their European tour membership so have voluntarily made themselves ineligible. So Rory’s position makes perfect sense.

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, today at 20:38

    It appears that Rory and Rahm are on very different pages on this topic. That won't help Donald pick his team one iota. In fact Donald could probably do without Rory more than Rahm and Garcia is a personal friend and has never misunderstood the event, nor cried at his ineptitude!

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:48

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Donald can’t pick non ET members (who are European)…. It’s why when Garcia and co resigned it meant they forfeited any ambition to play or captain.

      Bless you. Trying to call out someone for ineptitude when you don’t really know what you’re talking about is pretty amusing!

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 20:38

    Don’t we just love RM just stating the obvious and rightly so.

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 20:42

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      give me a break,are u a fan of his,then it wont matter what he says or does,like making money of nike made products in china

  • Comment posted by wingcommanderthrush, today at 20:37

    This diva talks too much. Perhaps he should wind his neck in and concentrate on trying to win Majors...

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 20:35

    Wish the LIV lovers on here would go away.

    • Reply posted by Lowin, today at 20:46

      Lowin replied:
      “Golf lovers” not Liv lovers. We just enjoy watching the best players

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 20:35

    The Ryder cup will be diminished by anything other than Europe's and America's best players being there - whatever tour they play on. The protectionist behaviour of the PGA and dp world tour is embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 20:33

    Rory need to shut it, and focus on his own game. What utter codswallop…

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 20:30

    RM should perhaps go practice hard and not worry about this stuff. He will always get asked as he is who he is, he needs to answer like a politician i.e. do not answer.

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 20:29

    Dear Lord….someone needs to shut him up. He’s an idiot.
    I hope nobody cares what he thinks. I wish he would go away…forever

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 20:33

      Daz replied:
      Have a lie down franny.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 20:29

    Irrational to say the least.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 20:23

    Think McIlroy needs to arrive at a set of opinions that are not totally inconsistent. He gives the impression of being a bit like Boris, failing to understand that people will remember what he's said before & will spot an unjustified volte face a mile off.

    Central to those beliefs would I guess be a view that American & European players must be subject to exactly the same selection standards.

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 20:34

      Daz replied:
      Its not inconsistent. He makes an entirely rational argument why Koepka should be in and the other potential Europeans out. Its not that hard to understand, have another read.

  • Comment posted by navyblueshorts, today at 20:18

    Did McIlroy get hit in the head by someone's errant drive recently? Ridiculous. The LIV players made their beds, no matter how well any appear to be playing. Just go away...

  • Comment posted by littleseve, today at 20:16

    I really wished Rory would just shut his mouth and try and play some good golf

    • Reply posted by Freddie The Frog, today at 20:34

      Freddie The Frog replied:
      Real sports fans don't care which Tour the players are on week to week. We just want to see the best players go head to head at the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by Goats-R-Us, today at 20:16

    The Ryder Cup is the best thing about Golf. Pity if that gets trashed too like golf in general is these days with the money grabbing.

  • Comment posted by 19thofmay, today at 20:14

    So forgetting about playing ability for a second, he is saying he is morally fine with Koepka playing but not the LIV Europeans? He really is a total idiot. Richard Bland have supported the European tour week in week out while McIlroy barely plays his minimum required events and has never been a good supporter of the European tour.

    • Reply posted by common, today at 20:22

      common replied:
      Spot on.
      How many players who play on the DP tour regularly and not on PGA have a chance to qualify automatically for Europe?
      It seems to me the rules are really Americans vs Europeans on the PGA tour.
      How gullible is McIroy?

  • Comment posted by Ged, today at 20:13

    How magnanimous of him!🤣.. he and Monahan are only concerned about the protecting the cash cow that is the PGA Tour….Koepka could wipe the floor with McIlroy right now… to exclude ANY golfer who would otherwise be in RC on merit is simply wrong… in ANY argument.

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 20:36

      Daz replied:
      Utter garbage

  • Comment posted by ely, today at 20:10

    Ryder cup waist of time cup and what a surprise mcllroy changing his mind

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.