Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka 'deserves' to play but not Europe's LIV Golf players, says Rory McIlroy

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy
American Brooks Koepka (left) has now surpassed Rory McIlroy (right) for major wins, with the Northern Irishman having won four

Brooks Koepka "deserves" to play in the Ryder Cup, says Rory McIlroy but the Northern Irishman is still opposed to Europe's LIV Golf players taking part.

European LIV players who have resigned from the DP World Tour are ineligible for this year's Ryder Cup in Rome.

But their US counterparts can still play, such as five-time major winner and current US PGA champion Koepka, 33.

"I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team," said world number three McIlroy, 34.

"I think with how he's played - he's second in the US standings, [having] only played two counting events."

Despite the likes of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia joining the Saudi-funded LIV Tour, world number two Jon Rahm said this week that the Ryder Cup should feature "the best of Europe and the United States".

The 44th edition of the biennial event gets under way on 29 September.

Koepka is set to earn a place on the US team after finishing in a tie for second at the Masters in April - behind Rahm - and winning his third US PGA Championship title earlier this month, with McIlroy in a tie for seventh.

"I don't know if there's anyone else on the LIV roster that would make the team on merit and how they're playing," McIlroy added.

"But I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired. I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

In April, an arbitration panel sided with the European-based tour in its legal battle against 12 players who had appealed against being fined £100,000 and suspended from the Scottish Open for playing in LIV Golf's inaugural event at the Centurion Club near London in June 2022 without permission.

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland subsequently resigned their membership of the DP World Tour, with all but Garcia having paid the £100,000 fine.

Henrik Stenson, who joined LIV in 2022 after being removed as captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, followed suit this month after the tour imposed further sanctions on 26 players who competed without consent in LIV events.

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 19:52

    WHAT THE.....Are you serious ....

  • Comment posted by oldtimeranger, today at 19:49

    The massive support this competition enjoys is because it has always been the very best of ours versus the very best of them. Meddle with that and all the wonderful joy of winning is lost

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 19:53

      HadMySay replied:
      The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are prepared to throw the Ryder Cup under a bus to protect their cartel. LIV aren't the bad guys in this soap opera...

  • Comment posted by The Flying Dutchman, today at 19:49

    I tend to agree with Rory on this one.

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 19:48

    Rory should focus on playing golf, by winning another major and dispelling the notion he only won his four majors in the window between the Woods, Els, VJ era ending and the Spieth, Koepka et al era beginning. Mind you, who can forget his epic victory at the 2012 PGA, confining the generational talent of David Lynn to 2nd place...

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 19:40

    Golfers play for money. If there is more offered elsewhere then some (many) will go.
    They are not doing any harm other than to the strange egos of certain golfers.

  • Comment posted by francis, today at 19:35

    So the European players that only play the PGA won’t qualify? Don’t think so.
    If one of them won a major or a couple of tournaments on the pga tour in Ryder cup year they would be a captains pick without a doubt.

  • Comment posted by oldtimeranger, today at 19:33

    The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour are businesses and should not be selecting whom represents Europe (not the DP World Tour) or America ( not the PGA Tour)..
    The supporters and fans don't give a hoot if Poults or Sergio, Brooks or Bryson play on the LIV,DP or PGA tours

    • Reply posted by GTI, today at 19:49

      GTI replied:
      I do...

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:32

    Koepka would be the only one I’d say makes it on merit vs a pick.

    Can guarantee now his knee is good he’ll be one of the first to bolt from LIV in a couple of years once his contract is up as well.

    • Reply posted by oldtimeranger, today at 19:39

      oldtimeranger replied:
      I get your point but match play is so different. On usual form Ian Poulter would never get a pick but in a team game he's worth his weight in gold

  • Comment posted by jjames, today at 19:32

    Rory really needs to stop talking and concentrate fully on his game.

    He can't seem to help himself and he takes the bait every time.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 19:48

      GazR replied:
      Yeah I thought during the PGA he’d finally learnt his lesson and he did a good job deflecting the questions! But now this… to me it seems clear he loves to take jabs at some European players.

  • Comment posted by Freddie The Frog, today at 19:31

    All the top players should be playing in the Ryder Cup regardless of which tour they are on.

    Just as all the top footballers should be playing for England in a world cup regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or playing in Italy, Spain, Germany etc..

  • Comment posted by Vinod, today at 19:24

    How can Rory have double standards, one for US team and the other for Europe ????

    • Reply posted by Freddie The Frog, today at 19:30

      Freddie The Frog replied:
      All the top players should be playing in the Ryder Cup regardless of which tour they are on.

      Just as all the top footballers should be playing for England in a world cup regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or playing in Italy, Spain, Germany etc..

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 19:20

    Well, that is an awkward statement given his previous position as official PGA Shop Steward? Can't say I disagree but will there be feathers to fly on the back of this?

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 19:15

    TOO SOON to talk about Ryder Cup
    Please can we have columns on events in next 3 or 4 months

    • Reply posted by Second rate second row, today at 19:45

      Second rate second row replied:
      You have. The Ryder Cup is in less than 4 months' time.

  • Comment posted by Mum, today at 19:10

    I didn’t appreciate that Rory was deciding the rules of qualification for the Ryder Cup or person responsible for picking the team

    • Reply posted by Stewp0t, today at 19:38

      Stewp0t replied:
      It's called an 'opinion'. You seem to have one.....

