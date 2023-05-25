Last updated on .From the section Golf

Harry Hall joined the PGA Tour this year after three years on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge first round leaderboard -8 H Hall (Eng); -5 H English (US); -4 A Schenk (US), R Shelton (US), A Putnam (US), T Hoge (US) Selected:-3 S Scheffler; -2 R Fowler; -1 C Tarren (Eng), J Rose (Eng); Level T Fleetwood (Eng); +1 V Hovland (Nor), M Wallace (Eng), L Donald (Eng); +11 Block (US) Full leaderboard

England's Harry Hall hit a career-best eight-under-par 62 to hold three-shot lead on a day of contrasting fortunes at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world number 197 carded eight birdies in a bogey-free opening round at Colonial Country Club in Texas.

It was not such a good day for club professional Michael Block, who lit up last week's US PGA Championship but props up the leaderboard on 11 over.

"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it," said 46-year-old Block.

"The experience I had last week was next level. So coming out here and not having my game at all and having a lot of bad luck or whatever you might call it, just call it golf."

Hall's stunning round included five birdies on the front nine and three more down the stretch, as well as a 30-foot putt to save par at the 15th.

The 25-year-old from Cornwall, who turned professional in 2019 but is on his first year on the PGA Tour, leads from American Harris English, who had six birdies and a bogey in his 65.

"I was really in the moment out there and determined to play some good golf," said Hall, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour.

American quartet Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge are four shots off the lead on four under.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is among a group of 15 players one shot further back on three under.

Block fails to recreate Oak Hill magic

Block also received sponsor's exemptions for two PGA Tour events in back-to-back weeks in January, missing the cut both times

Block meanwhile looks almost certain to miss the cut after failing to match his extraordinary performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 15th and hit a sensational slam-dunk hole-in-one during his final round.

The 46-year-old, who is lead professional at a public course in California where he charges $150 for 60-minute lessons, received a sponsor's exemption to Colonial after his brilliant display at Oak Hill.

He was only two over at the turn, but had a disastrous back nine featuring three consecutive bogeys, back-to-back double-bogeys and another double-bogey at the 18th, leaving him last in the 120-player field and 19 shots behind leader Hall.

"I'm looking forward to coming out [Friday] and playing a great round and giving it everything I have," Block added.

"I've shot 58, and I've shot a 59 in my life, and since what I had today, I wouldn't be surprised if I did it. So if I do, cool. If not, I'll be seeing my kids and my wife tomorrow night in Orange County, California.

"It's all good one way or the other."