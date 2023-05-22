Close menu

Tiger Woods will miss US Open to continue recovery from ankle surgery

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods looking uncomfortable in the rain during his third round at the 2023 Masters
Woods' last major win came at the Masters in 2019

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's US Open as he continues to recover from recent ankle surgery.

The 15-time major winner, 47, withdrew from the Masters midway last month because of injury.

The American had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle in April to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture in the joint.

The former world number one did not participate in last week's PGA Championship, the year's second major.

Woods has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The US Open, which Woods won in 2000, 2002 and 2008, runs from 15-18 June at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.