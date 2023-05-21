Close menu

US PGA Championship 2023: Brooks Koepka beats Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Brooks Koepka with the Wanamaker Trophy
Brooks Koepka won his four other major titles between 2017 and 2019

A resurgent Brooks Koepka held off Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland to claim his third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill in New York state.

Koepka, 33, carded a three-under 67 to win his fifth major on nine under, two shots clear of Scheffler and Hovland.

Scheffler, who returns to world number one, hit a 65 to get to seven under, while Hovland - who had a double bogey on the 16th - shot a two-under 68.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded a 69 to end joint seventh on two under.

There was also a magical moment when south California club professional Michael Block once again illuminated the East Course with a hole-in-one at the 151-yard par-three 15th.

The 46-year-old was one of 20 club professionals at the championship, but the only one to make the cut and he has delighted fans all week with his carefree attitude.

And they erupted once again to celebrate the ace, although Block was only aware of his feat after he asked his playing partner McIlroy, "Rory, did it go in?" before the two shared a warm embrace.

Block's ace is the first at this championship since 2020 and helped him finish joint 15th, which earns him an exemption for next year's tournament at Valhalla.

However, even he could not distract from a moment of redemption for his fellow American Koepka, who held a four-shot lead at April's Masters before eventually finishing as runner-up to Jon Rahm.

It is the third time in five years that Koepka has played a major championship in the state of New York and come out on top.

"This is incredible," Koepka said. "I look back at where we were two years ago. I am just so happy right now, this is just the coolest thing.

"I don't know how many guys have won five times, but to be with those groups of names is absolutely incredible and I'll be honest I'm not even sure I dreamed of it as a kid."

He joins Seve Ballesteros, Peter Thomson, Byron Nelson, John Henry Taylor and James Braid as a quintuple major winner.

It is all the more remarkable given it comes just two years after Koepka underwent extensive knee surgeryexternal-link and following his switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf set-up.

Koepka collects the Wanamaker Trophy and a hefty cheque of $3.15m [£2.53m]. He also becomes only the sixth player to win the Championship on three or more occasions - joining Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus (five), Tiger Woods (four), Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead (three).

Koepka back at his brilliant best

Koepka was roundly booed by fans on the first tee on Saturday because of his involvement with LIV Golf.

However, his sustained brilliance over the third round and again on Sunday ensured he received the adulation of the galleries as he tapped in his winning putt.

On the the face of it his success may well provide a significant boost for those marketing the Saudi-funded circuit but for an emotional Koepka, a player whose career was potentially in jeopardy not so long ago, it appeared to strike a more personal chord.

Koepka has spent recent weeks reflecting on "choking" at the Masters, pledging to not simply try to hang on to a lead ever again after faltering badly in defensive mode at Augusta National.

True to his word as he went on a birdie blitz across the second, third and fourth holes to open a four-shot lead before his Norwegian playing partner, Hovland, responded.

It was an imperious opening. The last 54-hole leader at a major to go three under or better in the first four holes of a final round was Ian Baker-Finch on his way to victory at the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

But Koepka saw his lead cut to a single shot after finding the water off the tee on the challenging sixth hole, while both he and Hovland dropped shots at the seventh.

Both players then became immersed in a superb duel that ultimately fizzled out on the 16th hole when Hovland drilled his second shot into the face of a fairway bunker - exactly as Corey Conners had done in round three. The Norwegian was given a free drop - but in a horrendous lie in the rough - and could only make double bogey from there.

At that stage, Scheffler, who made a late charge with four birdies on the back nine, looked set to finish outright second, but Hovland rolled in a birdie putt on the last to join the American on seven under.

It left Koepka, who had bogeyed the 17th, two putts from 15 feet to conclude an impressive victory.

Inconsistencies cost McIlroy & Rose

With two of the world's best three players among a stellar cast in the final few pairings, fireworks had been anticipated in Rochester.However, the challenge from those perched just below Koepka largely came from Hovland, who is yet to win one of golf's coveted four majors but has now finished inside the top 10 in his previous three.

Four-time major champion McIlroy, signalled his early intent with a stunning wedge shot to set up a tap-in birdie on the first but he bogeyed two of the next three holes in a round full of inconsistencies before signing for a third consecutive 69.

England's Justin Rose was fleetingly within three of the lead when he birdied the first and chipped in to save par on the second.

But after making birdie on the sixth, the 2013 US Open champion saw his challenge fade with three bogeys in his next five holes and he eventually recorded a closing 71 to finish one under.

Rahm, who has been deposed at the top of the world rankings, concluded with a 71, leaving him well down the field on seven over par.

"It's golf," said Rahm. "When you think 'Oh, I got this' it kicks you in the mouth and you have to start over again. It happens to everybody."

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:06

    Koepka played out of his skin and was a well deserved winner. I feel Hovland does not get enough credit for his game.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats what playing three rounds a week does to a player. It keeps him fresh for when the majors come around

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:00

    Brilliant performance from BK he looked the one to beat from the start,
    RM all over the place but still a top 10 finish and best uk golfer once again,
    Best moment of the day was club pro Michael Block with an Ace, a big cheque and exemption to next year’s tournament 👍

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 00:01

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Koepka did shoot +2 in the first round, 3 shots better than anyone else at weekend

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

    Where is Billygoat with his LIV jibes now????

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 00:00

    Koepka is class. He should end up with 8 or 9 & among the true greats if his body doesn't give up on him.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

      Justfacts replied:
      He'll get 10

  • Comment posted by lassic1234, today at 00:14

    Am I the only person that wants to see more golf and less interview esp who the hell is women that was being paid by nbc and sky get rid and nick doughty drives me mad

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 01:16

      margaret replied:
      Spare a thought for Lee, Sergio, Ian and Graeme tonight.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 00:07

    He's always had the strongest of minds that guy, when you add it all up, the golfing ability of the best is very similar but between the ears Koepka is just solid as they come under pressure. The establishment will hate that a Liv golfer won, but all the golfers are super privelaged and over payed, let's not forget that.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:08

      Justfacts replied:
      Except Rory of course. The BBC darling, very well grounded young man.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    Am wondering where the “busted flush and can’t play 72” brigade are?

    • Reply posted by in Japan, today at 00:50

      in Japan replied:
      You know that was a joke don’t you? Or maybe you don’t.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , at 23:56 21 May

    Well done Brooks. Can't understand why people say golf is boring

    • Reply posted by Lew Reid, at 23:59 21 May

      Lew Reid replied:
      I don’t usually watch the golf, but I tuned into the match for the last three rounds. Really enjoyed it. Will probably catch the next major in July.

  • Comment posted by Greg Norman, today at 00:08

    Jay Monaghan will be beating up another hooker as we speak..

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:22

      Justfacts replied:
      He's a disgrace

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:14

    All the adverts and sponsorship in the golf coverage has got to me. I must buy a Rolex! How much? Oh, I'll not bother then.

  • Comment posted by samman, today at 00:21

    Wow golf fans are the bitterest fans on the planet .

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 00:01

    Best player since Tiger. Wins on the toughest courses.

    Really should have won the Masters but here he still showed he has incredible mental strength. Will be a huge threat for the US open again.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He just needs to do well on links courses and he is the complete player

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:10

    Justin Rose was tied for 9th place.

    • Reply posted by samman, today at 00:12

      samman replied:
      Thanks

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:00

    Brooks out LIVed the PGA guys.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:05

      margaret replied:
      Yes, by around 180 million dollars !

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 00:20

    woooohooooo a LIV golfer won!

  • Comment posted by chrissmith881, today at 00:01

    Such a shame that Jay Monaghan wasn't presenting the trophy. Well done Brooks.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 00:07

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      In case you wondered why he didn't, the PGA TOUR - yes they actually use CAPSLOCK 😂 - split from the PGA of America, who run this tournament, in the 60s.

      (This is also why Koepka could even play this event, of course!)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:01

    What a story Michael Block will tell his grand kids about what he did at the US PGA Championship finishing in the top fifteen as a club pro and having a hole in one. This is why we love golf as things like this can happen when you least expect it

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 00:14

    I think if you’re a golf purist then the debate around LIV and PGA is kinda irrelevant regarding the top players. The Korn Ferry Tour is where all the next generation of Americans will come from. It’s currently ranked higher than the European tour and that is what the PGA need to protect.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 00:09

    One of the best majors in a while. Brooks showed what a great player he is. But ya gotta love Scottie. The man’s a monster. Forget all yer pga/liv rubbish. Golf this week was the winner

  • Comment posted by Gabbagod, today at 00:24

    Completely over the moon that a LIV golfer has won. Not for any sinister reasons, but hopefully both parties are forced to the table to negotiate. LIV demands should be 30 weeks in the USA and 18 weeks spread through the rest of the World. Golf is bigger than the US and the sooner people realise the better.

    • Reply posted by lassic1234, today at 00:28

      lassic1234 replied:
      Well said 3 majors and the unofficial 5th at saw grass too many big tournaments in 1 country we need a world tour and 5th major in Asia or get rid of major

