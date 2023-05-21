Close menu

US PGA Championship 2023: Brooks Koepka beats Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill

A resurgent Brooks Koepka held off Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland to claim his third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill in New York state.

Koepka, 33, carded a three-under 67 to win his fifth major on nine under, two shots clear of Scheffler and Hovland.

Scheffler, who returns to world number one, hit a 65 to get to seven under, while Hovland - who had a double bogey on the 16th - shot a two-under 68.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was joint seventh on two under.

There was also a magical moment when south California club professional Michael Block once again illuminated the East Course with a hole-in-one at the 151-yard par-three 15th.

The 46-year-old was one of 20 club professionals at the championship, but the only one to make the cut and he has delighted fans all week with his carefree attitude.

And they erupted once again to celebrate the ace, although Block was only aware of his feat after he asked his playing partner McIlroy, "Rory, did it go in?" before the two shared a warm embrace.

Block's ace is the first at this championship since 2020 and helped him finish joint 15th, which earns him an exemption for next year's tournament at Valhalla.

However, even he could not distract from a moment of redemption for his fellow American Koepka, who held a four-shot lead at April's Masters before eventually finishing as runner-up to Jon Rahm.

It is the third time in five years that Koepka has played a major championship in the state of New York and come out on top.

And it is all the more remarkable given it comes just two years after undergoing extensive knee surgeryexternal-link and following his switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf set-up.

Koepka collects the Wanamaker Trophy and a hefty cheque of $3.15m [£2.53m]. He also becomes only the sixth player to win the Championship on three or more occasions - joining Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus (five), Tiger Woods (four), Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead (three).

Koepka back at his brilliant best

Koepka was roundly booed by fans on the first tee on Saturday because of his involvement with LIV Golf.

However, his sustained brilliance over the third round and again on Sunday ensured he received the adulation of the galleries as he tapped in his winning putt.

On the the face of it his success may well provide a significant boost for those marketing the Saudi-funded circuit but for an emotional Koepka, a player whose career was in jeopardy not so long ago, it appeared to strike a more personal chord.

Koepka has spent recent weeks reflecting on "choking" at the Masters, pledging to not simply try to hang on to a lead ever again after faltering badly in defensive mode at Augusta National.

True to his word as he went on a birdie blitz across the second, third and fourth holes to open a four-shot lead before his Norwegian playing partner, Hovland, responded.

It was an imperious opening. The last 54-hole leader at a major to go three under or better in the first four holes of a final round was Ian Baker-Finch on his way to victory at the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

But Koepka saw his lead cut to a single shot after finding the water off the tee on the challenging sixth hole, while both he and Hovland dropped shots at the seventh.

Both players then became immersed in a superb duel that ultimately fizzled out on the 16th hole when Hovland drilled his second shot into the face of a fairway bunker - exactly as Corey Conners had done in round three. The Norwegian was given a free drop - but in a horrendous lie in the rough - and could only make double bogey from there.

At that stage, Scheffler, who made a late charge with four birdies on the back nine, looked set to finish outright second, but Hovland rolled in a birdie putt on the last to join the American on seven under.

It left Koepka, who had bogeyed the 17th, two putts from 15 feet to conclude an impressive victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

    Where is Billygoat with his LIV jibes now????

    • Reply posted by Greg Norman, today at 00:12

      Greg Norman replied:
      Hes busy knocking one out over a life sized poster of a greased up Rory McIlroy

  • Comment posted by Hank_Moody, at 23:55 21 May

    Makes a mockery of all the people that said LIV was a tour of washed up has beens. They dominated the masters and only didn't win that cos of an inspired final round by Rahm. Brooks 33 and injury free. Dechambeau 29 and injury free and looking like hes focussing on golf instead of long drives now.

    Zach Johnson really gonna not pick these guys for the ryder cup?

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:59 21 May

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Indeed, 16 LIV golfers in the field and 11 made the cut yet there are those on the PGA Tour who would have us believe them to be vastly inferior players. Clearly not the case.

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 00:00

    Koepka is class. He should end up with 8 or 9 & among the true greats if his body doesn't give up on him.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

      Justfacts replied:
      He'll get 10

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    Am wondering where the “busted flush and can’t play 72” brigade are?

  • Comment posted by Gabbagod, today at 00:24

    Completely over the moon that a LIV golfer has won. Not for any sinister reasons, but hopefully both parties are forced to the table to negotiate. LIV demands should be 30 weeks in the USA and 18 weeks spread through the rest of the World. Golf is bigger than the US and the sooner people realise the better.

    • Reply posted by lassic1234, today at 00:28

      lassic1234 replied:
      Well said 3 majors and the unofficial 5th at saw grass too many big tournaments in 1 country we need a world tour and 5th major in Asia or get rid of major

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:06

    Koepka played out of his skin and was a well deserved winner. I feel Hovland does not get enough credit for his game.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats what playing three rounds a week does to a player. It keeps him fresh for when the majors come around

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:00

    Brooks out LIVed the PGA guys.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:05

      margaret replied:
      Yes, by around 180 million dollars !

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:00

    Brilliant performance from BK he looked the one to beat from the start,
    RM all over the place but still a top 10 finish and best uk golfer once again,
    Best moment of the day was club pro Michael Block with an Ace, a big cheque and exemption to next year’s tournament 👍

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 00:01

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Koepka did shoot +2 in the first round, 3 shots better than anyone else at weekend

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 00:01

    Best player since Tiger. Wins on the toughest courses.

    Really should have won the Masters but here he still showed he has incredible mental strength. Will be a huge threat for the US open again.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He just needs to do well on links courses and he is the complete player

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 00:07

    He's always had the strongest of minds that guy, when you add it all up, the golfing ability of the best is very similar but between the ears Koepka is just solid as they come under pressure. The establishment will hate that a Liv golfer won, but all the golfers are super privelaged and over payed, let's not forget that.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:08

      Justfacts replied:
      Except Rory of course. The BBC darling, very well grounded young man.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , at 23:56 21 May

    Well done Brooks. Can't understand why people say golf is boring

    • Reply posted by Lew Reid, at 23:59 21 May

      Lew Reid replied:
      I don’t usually watch the golf, but I tuned into the match for the last three rounds. Really enjoyed it. Will probably catch the next major in July.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 00:20

    woooohooooo a LIV golfer won!

  • Comment posted by Aussie Bob, at 23:58 21 May

    Its great to see this guy win another smack in the face for the PGA, and where was poor little Rory. Hey younidots running this sport, golf is golf no matter who wins so accept it and move on.

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 00:04

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Koepka has been greatly helped by moving to LIV, allowed himself to heal without putting too much strain on his body and has proven he's back to his very best

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:14

    All the adverts and sponsorship in the golf coverage has got to me. I must buy a Rolex! How much? Oh, I'll not bother then.

  • Comment posted by lassic1234, today at 00:14

    Am I the only person that wants to see more golf and less interview esp who the hell is women that was being paid by nbc and sky get rid and nick doughty drives me mad

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:54 21 May

    The best golfer over 4 rounds won on merit. Difficult course, difficult conditions. Probed himself to be much better than the 54 hole playing “has been” he has been dubbed by others with and agenda.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:55 21 May

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Damn auto correct … proved and an agenda!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:10

    Justin Rose was tied for 9th place.

    • Reply posted by samman, today at 00:12

      samman replied:
      Thanks

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:04

    Who said a player from the LIV Tour would not be able to win a major because he only plays tournaments that lasts three rounds

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 00:04

    Just the shape of the early comments shows how big a PR win this is for LIV.

    Ironically enough I doubt Koepka cares that much about that side of things. He knows there are four tournaments a year that form the bulk of golfing legacies, and he just won one of them. Again.

    • Reply posted by TheFridge, today at 00:08

      TheFridge replied:
      Agreed. He's a big trophy hunter. Those 4 tournements are all he really cares about.

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, at 23:59 21 May

    Liv’ed up to his potential.

