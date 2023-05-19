Justin Rose hardly found a fairway at Oak Hill but still made a challenge

Justin Rose set the clubhouse lead on a long and eventful second day for him at the US PGA Championship in New York.

The Englishman hit just two fairways but played some remarkable recoveries in a level-par 70 and one under total.

Rose returned to finish off his first round on Friday and then followed three birdies with three bogeys in round two.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau is among the later starters, along with the top three in the world, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

'A stellar effort'

Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, only managed to hit two fairways in the second round, and despite some incredible shots chopping and gouging out of the rough, his luck ran out with two bogeys in his closing stretch.

"This is tough," he told Sky Sports. "I have struggled to get the ball in play off the tee so to be under par is a pretty stellar effort.

"It's been such a quick turnaround. I don't think any of us got more than five-and-a-half hours' sleep."

It was a struggle for the majority of the early starters, with world number four Patrick Cantlay's three-under round of 67 and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton's 68 two rare under-par rounds.

Cantlay bogeyed the last to end one over for the tournament, while Hatton also dropped a shot on his last hole to leave him sweating on the cut mark at five over par.

Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott, who were up with the leaders after round one, struggled to rounds of 74 over the par-70 layout in Rochester, New York, to drop back to one and two over respectively.

A shank and brief challenge - PGA pro's eventful round

Club pro Michael Block has achieved his dream of making the cut at a major

Californian club professional Michael Block was the talk of Oak Hill as the 46-year-old qualifier briefly challenged, then hit a dreaded shank before ending an eventful round at level par.

A teaching professional who charges $125 for a golf lesson, Block had a putt to tie the lead at four under after a fast start to his round, but a huge shank on the tee of the par-three fifth - his 14th hole - resulted in a double bogey and he had to hang on as he finished level par for the championship.

"I've already been in contention, so I feel good about it," Block told Sky Sports. "I was rolling around, I believe, in second place for quite a while. I was actually very comfortable. The couple of bad shots I hit had nothing to do with where I was at that time."

Being to able to match and outplay some of the biggest names in the sport has given Block huge confidence, and he now wants to take on some of the superstars over the weekend after achieving his dream of making the cut on his fifth appearance in this championship.

"If I'm paired with Jon Rahm or Rory (McIlroy) - I have no idea how these guys are doing - that could be huge for me, but at the same time I play with Patrick [Cantlay] all the time. He is number four in the world. It's golf. I'm ripping it, and I'm putting it."