Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre is aiming for a first major title at Oak Hill

The 105th PGA Championship Venue: Oak Hill Country Club, New York Date: 18-21 May Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Saturday from 20:00 BST and Sunday from 21:00

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will donate money to the late Doddie Weir's foundation for every birdie or eagle as he aims for a first major title at the US PGA Championship.

The second men's major of the year starts on Thursday at Oak Hill in the state of New York.

MacIntyre will contribute to Weir's charity which he set up after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"Doddie was a huge personality both on and off the pitch," MacIntyre said.

"He will always be loved and respected far beyond the rugby world.

"As a fellow Scot, he was inspirational and I count myself fortunate to have known him and loved the support he gave me - with some of his nonsense messages at the most inappropriate of times!

"If we can raise some money this week to help his foundation continue his legacy, then that is something I will be very proud of."

MacIntyre, 26, had to pull out of the Italian Open with a back injury earlier this month.

The Oban-born player's best finish at a major in the United States is 12th, at the 2021 Masters.

He will tee off at Oak Hill at 17:58 BST on Thursday alongside American Harris English and Sepp Straka of Austria.