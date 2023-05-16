Last updated on .From the section Golf

Calum Hill finished tied for eighth at the qualifier event at Walton Heath

US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard (top seven qualify) -10 D Germishuys (RSA); -9 D Horsey (Eng), W Nienaber (RSA), R Fisher (Eng); -8 M Pavon (Fra), J Dantorp (Swe), A Del Rey (Spa); -7 T McKibbin (N Ire), C Hill (Sco), A Wilson (Eng), J Gumberg (USA). Full leaderboard external-link

Scotland's Calum Hill missed out on a place at next month's US Open by one shot after finishing tied eighth at the qualifier event in Surrey.

With the top seven at Walton Heath qualifying for the major at Brookline, Hill was in a strong position after shooting a five-under-par first round.

But the 28-year-old could only manage a two-under 70 on Tuesday as two bogies on the back nine proved costly.

South Africa's Deon Germishuys took victory on 10 under.

English pair David Horsey and Ross Fisher qualified with scores of nine under par over the two rounds, while their compatriot Andrew Wilson and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin suffered the same fate as Hill after finishing a shot further back.

McKibbin and Hill could still feature at the US Open should players pull out, after securing the two spots on the alternates list.

Hill won his maiden DP World Tour title back in 2021 and last month finished third at the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

The Kirkcaldy-born player finished 61st in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills in his only other US Open appearance.