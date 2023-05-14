Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dustin Johnson is a two-time major winner, having won the US Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020

LIV Golf Tulsa final round leaderboard -17 D Johnson (US), C Smith (Aus), B Grace (SA); -13 H Varner III; -12 E Chacarra (Spa), B Koepka(US), B DeChambeau (US) -11 D Burmester, J Niemann, B Watson (US) Selected others: -8 I Poulter (Eng); -7 S Garcia (Spa), R Bland (Eng); -3 P Casey; E P Mickelson (US), G McDowell

Dustin Johnson birdied the first play-off hole to beat Cameron Smith and Branden Grace and claim the inaugural LIV Golf Tulsa title.

Johnson putted from the fringe of the 18th green at Cedar Ridge Country Club to secure his second career LIV win.

The American had earlier recovered from a triple bogey at the par-four 10th to card 67 and join Grace and Smith at the top of the leaderboard on 17 under.

"The game is in really good shape," said the former world number one.

Johnson had a two-shot lead going into the final round but South African Grace posted a bogey-free, five-under 65 to join him at the top of the leaderboard.

Australian Smith then made it a three-way tie at the top by making nine birdies and no bogeys for a 61.

Harold Varner III hit two eagles in his final round 61 to finish third on 13 under, with Eugenio Chacarra of Spain and Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau tied for fourth at 12 under.

Attention now turns to the second major of the year, the PGA Championship, which begins at Oak Hill in New York on Thursday.

"I feel like I'm doing everything really well right now," added two-time major winner Johnson, who has never won the PGA Championship.

"I'm really looking forward to next week, obviously get up there tonight and get out and get a little practice in."