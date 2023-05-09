Gordon McLay is a self-taught golfer

Gordon McLey plays better golf than he ever did before having a leg amputated under the knee last September.

And the Scot is hoping that a good showing at this week's inaugural G4D Open can propel him into the world's top 20 for golfers with a disability.

Disabled golf's equivalent to the Open tees off at Woburn on Wednesday.

"It's a big week for me," Prestonpans 60-year-old McLey, who is currently ranked 21 in his first year on the Edgar Tour, told BBC Scotland.

"I'm hoping to get some decent ranking points to sneak into the top 20. That would be fantastic."

Already a self-taught, low handicap able-bodied golfer, McLey was left in "horrendous pain" when both of his ankles were snapped after a car ploughed into his motorbike in Edinburgh in 2007.

Having taken the decision to have his right leg amputated from the knee down after a series of operations failed to resolve the problem, he is now pain free and playing off scratch.

"I've played a lot of golf since I was a kid, but I went away for a few years after my accident," McLey said. "But I've had a new lease of life and I'm back at it and really enjoying it.

"Now that I've got my prosthetic, I can put some weight on the right side and swing normal."

McLey has taken inspiration from able-bodied world number one Jon Rahm, who was born with a clubfoot that left him with a shorter right lower leg and forced the Spaniard to adopt a shorter swing.

"I shortened my back swing and got new stronger clubs because I lost some distance when I first came out the operation," he said. "I also do a lot of band work, strengthening the core up."

Also among the field of 80 male and female players from 19 countries taking part over 54 holes at the Duchess Course is the world number one, 24-year-old Englishman Kipp Popert, who was was born with a form of Cerebral Palsy called Spastic Diplegia.

"It would be a big deal to win the inaugural G4D Open," said Popert. "Only one person is ever going to win the first one and if I put my name on that trophy then that will be incredible. It will be a memory I will treasure forever."