Wyndham Clark's previous best showing was runner-up at the 2020 Bermuda Championship

Wells Fargo final round leaderboard -19 W Clark (US); -15 X Schauffele (US); -12 H English (US), T Hatton; -11 Fleetwood (Eng), A Scott (Aus) Selected others:-7 S Power (Ire); -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); E R McIlroy (NI); +3 C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Wyndham Clark claimed a first PGA Tour title with victory at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark, 29, started the final round with a two-shot lead at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And he followed up Saturday's 63 with a three-under 68 to finish on 19 under and four shots clear of compatriot Xander Schauffele.

"It's been a long five years to get to this point, it was well worth the wait and I'm so grateful," Clark said.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, who had shared the halfway lead, was tied third on 12 under with American Harris English.

England's Tommy Fleetwood was a shot further back alongside Adam Scott of Australia.

Clark lost his two-shot advantage in the first three holes and trailed Schauffele after seven holes.

But he pulled away on the back nine, leading by five at one stage, and could even afford to bogey the final hole.

"I think in years past I might have folded," he said.

"This time I just stayed patient and hung in there and got hot on the back side."

He has enjoyed five top-10 finishes this season but had never won in 133 events on the tour before Sunday.

His previous best showing was a play-off loss to Brian Gay at the Bermuda Championship in 2020.

"There's so many times I wanted to cry and break clubs - and I did break the club sometimes - in this journey and to get to this point is so sweet," Clark said.

"It's just amazing to finally do this."