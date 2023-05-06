Last updated on .From the section Golf

Wyndham Clark is chasing a maiden title on the PGA Tour

Wells Fargo third-round leaderboard -16 W Clark (US); -14 X Schauffele (US); -11 A Scott (Aus), T Hatton (Eng); -10 H English (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), S-J Im (Kor); -9 B Todd (US) Selected others: -8 J Thomas (US); -7 S Power (Ire); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -1 R McIlroy (NI); E C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Tyrrell Hatton slipped down the leaderboard as Wyndham Clark took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

American Clark, chasing his first PGA title, carded an eight-under-par 63 to move to 16 under at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Compatriot Xander Schauffele is two shots behind after a round of 64.

Hatton had shared the lead overnight with Clark and Nate Lashley but a three-under 68 put him behind.

He is tied for third on 11 under par with Australia's Adam Scott, while fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is in a three-way tie a further stroke behind.

Clark, 29, made eight birdies in a bogey-free round, while his playing partner Schauffele, one shot adrift after round two, went four under over the last five holes to boost his chances of an eighth win on the Tour.

"I felt like I was really mentally strong," Clark said. "It's a high-pressure, tough golf course and early on guys were making birdies.

"I just stayed really patient and I was, as they say, kind of in the zone and really focused out there."