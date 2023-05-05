Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hatton has claimed one PGA Tour win during his career

Wells Fargo second-round leaderboard -8 W Clark (US), T Hatton (Eng), N Lashley (US); -7 S-J Im (Kor), X Schauffele (US), A Scott (Aus), A Svensson (Can), JJ Spaun (US), J Thomas (US); -6 T Fleetwood (Eng), KH Lee (Kor), M Kim (US) Selected others: -4 P Cantlay (US); -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Power (Ire); -1 R McIlroy (NI), C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Tyrrell Hatton shot a second-round six-under-par 65 to share the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship.

He carded an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys to move to eight under at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hatton is level with Americans Wyndham Clark and Nate Lashley, who went round in 66 and 67 respectively.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, the overnight leader, is six under, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy just made the cut on one under.

Fleetwood shot a 71 and McIlroy, playing his first tournament since missing the cut at last month's Masters, hit four bogeys and two birdies in a round of 73.

"Nobody's really getting away and there's not that many low scores," said Fleetwood.

"[It] just shows how difficult the test of golf is out there. I played really well. I feel like if you do that, then your chances are going to come and you can take them."

Hatton, who started his round on the back nine, finished strongly as he holed a 26ft eagle putt on the seventh hole, one of three putts of 25ft or more in his final four holes.

"They're not the type of putts that you hole consistently, so to finish the round that way, I'm obviously very pleased with that," Hatton said.

"There was a lot of good par saves where the short game helped me out and that kept me in it, and I'm thankful to have a good finish. I hope that continues over the weekend."

Canada's Adam Svensson, Australian Adam Scott, South Korean Sung-Jae Im and Americans JJ Spaun, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are on shot off the lead on seven under.