Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre won last year's event after a play-off

Reigning champion Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from the Italian Open through injury after an opening round of 73 left him 10 strokes off the lead.

The 26-year-old Scot said he was "gutted" to have to pull out of the tournament with "a back strain".

But he said on Twitter: "Hopefully nothing too serious."

MacIntyre hopes that "a week of rest" will have him ready for the PGA Championship, which starts at Oak Hill Country Club in United States on 2 May.

He had beaten Matt Fitzpatrick after a play-off a year ago at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Guidonia, near Rome.

This time, his opening round meant he would have had a battle on his hands to make the midway cut.