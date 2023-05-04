Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre won last year's event after a play-off

Reigning champion Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from the Italian Open through injury after an opening round of 73 left him 10 strokes off the lead.

The 26-year-old Scot said he was "gutted" to have to pull out of the tournament with "a back strain".

But he said on Twitter: "Hopefully nothing too serious."

MacIntyre hopes that "a week of rest" will have him ready for the PGA Championship, which starts at Oak Hill Country Club on 18 May.

He had beaten Matt Fitzpatrick after a play-off a year ago at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Guidonia, near Rome.

This time, his opening round meant he would have had a battle on his hands to make the midway cut.