Ryder Cup: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter & Lee Westwood ineligible for 2023 event after quitting DP World Tour

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments23

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter celebrate winning the 2014 Ryder Cup
The trio of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter - pictured with Rory McIlroy after the 2014 win - have played in 28 Ryder Cups between them

Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood will all be ineligible to play in this year's event after resigning from the DP World Tour.

The trio, along with Richard Bland, had been sanctioned for breaking tour rules after joining breakaway tour LIV Golf.

The players say they have "no option" given punishments being imposed after they joined the Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

Bland has also quit the European circuit.

All four will now be unable to play for Europe against the United States in Rome.

In a statement, the DP World Tour confirmed the resignations saying they had been "sanctioned for serious breaches of the tour's conflicting tournament regulations".

The players were hit with £100,000 fines for playing in LIV's opening tournament at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire last June. They lost an appeal held by the arbitration service Sport Resolutions and had until 3 May to pay their fines.

The DP World Tour thanked the players for the contribution they have made, adding: "In particular Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe's success in the Ryder Cup over many years".

Garcia is Europe's all-time record points scorer while Westwood played in a record 11 matches for Europe.

World number one Jon Rahm has made no secret of his desire to partner Garcia in this year's match after both Spaniards combined successfully when Europe lost at Whistling Straits in 2021.

"The resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices," the DP World Tour statement added.

"As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to.

"These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members."

Under the tour's rules the players cannot serve as future captains or vice captains. Westwood, Poulter and Garcia were seen as certainties to skipper Europe in future Ryder Cups until they defected to LIV.

Westwood called it "a sad day" according to the Daily Telegraph. The Englishman has been a member for more than 30 years after joining as a 19-year-old.

"I could not see any other option with all the punishments hanging over me," Westwood said.

"I don't agree with the direction [chief executive] Keith [Pelley] and his board have taken and I want to move on." Westwood, who signed a multi-million dollar deal with LIV, confirmed he has paid his £100,000 fine.

The DP World Tour say they will provide a further update on the 14 other sanctioned LIV players on Thursday 4 May.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by themanwhoknows, today at 21:06

    they wouldn't have made it into the team anyway, they are all past it

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 21:06

    The reality is that Dustin Johnson and Phil M are both in the top 10 earning sportspeople globally following switching to LIV, the first golfers to make the top 10 since Tiger’s prime. Can you blame Euro players for taking those riches just to never play a competition they’ve all played multiple times again. I can’t.

  • Comment posted by BarmyArmyUTV, today at 21:05

    Good riddance bunch of clowns... Blood on your hands money grabbing xxxxx

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:07

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Ok sweetheart. We get it. You have signalled your virtue. Well done

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 21:05

    In the immortal words of The Simpsons - why now, why not 1 year ago? 😂

    No but really guys, let’s have some sympathy for the exhibition golfers who’ve already been paid tens of millions of dollars.

  • Comment posted by Neil McK, today at 21:03

    Good.

    • Reply posted by EmeryIn, today at 21:05

      EmeryIn replied:
      For LIV

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:03

    LIV is the future. DP world tour is finished. They should have embraced it.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 21:05

      Chubbs83 replied:
      The future - can’t get a TV deal and no OWR points 😂

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 21:03

    Good

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:04

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Good for LIV. Let’s go!

  • Comment posted by avp1982, today at 21:02

    This is a mistake by the European tour - the same mistake the PGA tour made.

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:04

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Massive mistake. They are finished

  • Comment posted by Chris L, today at 21:02

    It pains me to say it but good riddance

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 21:01

    big blow to Europe surely

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 21:03

      Chubbs83 replied:
      No it isn’t.

      And don’t call me Shirley.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 21:01

    Just like the Packer schism in cricket, I hope golf finds it's way back into a unified sport in the future. Despite the short term increased player revenue it's created on LIV and DP tours, this conflict is harmful for the sport if it continues to fester.

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 21:01

    Bye bye money grabbing bar-stewards! Only in it for themselves.

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:03

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Who else would they be in it for? Smh

  • Comment posted by Rufus_Brown, today at 21:00

    Such a shame it’s come to this, all great golfers

