Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bronte Law competed alongside Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff at the previous International Crown event in 2018

Bronte Law says Georgia Hall and Charley Hull lacked "decency" in their late withdrawals from the International Crown event.

They were due to represent England alongside Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the international team event starting in San Francisco on Thursday.

But on Monday it was announced Hall had pulled out due to a foot injury while Hull cited "stomach issues".

Law says she heard the news from other players on the Tour.

"I think anyone with some level of decency would send their team-mates a message that they weren't coming, not find out from other players on Tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week," said Law, 28.

"I don't think that that's a lot to ask for."

Law added that she only received a message of apology from Hull on Tuesday.

Ewart Shadoff added: "Yeah, obviously it's disappointing, especially to come so late. I'm sure it's disappointing mainly for [tournament sponsor] Hanwha.

"I think what they've done for the tournament and to bring it back, we're all just really grateful to be here."

Hull and Hall both featured in the weekend's LA Championship, with Hall finishing tied 44th and Hull tied 17th.

In a statement both players said they were "really sorry" to miss the event at TPC Harding Park.

Alice Hewson and Liz Young have replaced them in the England side, receiving their call-ups via text message in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Representatives of Hall and Hull say the pair will not be commenting further.

The International Crown, back on the LPGA Tour calendar after a five-year absence, is an international team event where countries compete in a round-robin group stage before the top two in each group progress to the semi-finals.

England, the fifth seeds, are drawn in Group A with the United States, Sweden and China. Group B comprises South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Australia.