Rory McIlroy has said his "mental and emotional wellbeing" was a reason for him withdrawing from the RBC Heritage event last month.

No reason was given at the time for the world number three's withdrawal, which came soon after he missed the cut at the Masters.

McIlroy will make his first return to competition since Augusta at this week's Wells Fargo Championship.

"I needed a break for me," the Northern Irishman told the Golf Channel external-link .

"Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it's been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit and get away from it.

"But it's nice to come back and feel refreshed and I think we're on a pretty busy run here from now until after the play-offs so I'm excited to get going.

"I think it was a combination of a few things, and just after the disappointment of Augusta and how I played there, it was just more for my mental and emotional wellbeing I just needed to be at home for those few weeks but, as I said, looking forward to getting back this week."

He added: "I think I'm in a better headspace than I was. Yes, you know, that run-up to Augusta is always a stressful enough couple of weeks trying to make sure everything is in the right order and making sure your game is in good shape.

"I think for me it was a nice reset because I still had to realise that there are three more majors this year, there is a ton left to play for."

McIlroy declined to do any post-round interviews after failing to make the halfway cut in what was a disappointing performance at the Masters.

The RBC Heritage was the second designated PGA Tour event that the 33-year-old has skipped this year, one more than players ranked in the top 20 of the circuit's Player Impact Program (PIP) are allowed to miss.

Having already sat out the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, this second absence could potentially cost him bonus money from the PIP, which is distributed at the end of the PGA Tour season and which earned McIlroy £7.5m in 2022.

McIlroy will be aiming to win the Wells Fargo Championship for a fourth time when he competes at Quail Hollow this week, having won the title in 2010, 2015 and 2021.