Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tony Finau fired five birdies in a bogey-free final round to triumph

Mexico Open final-round leaderboard -24 T Finau (US); - 21 J Rahm (Spa); -19 B Wu (US); -18 A Bhatia (US); -16 E Grillo (Arg), E Cole (US), A Smotherman (US) Selected others: -14 B Taylor (Eng), -13 H Hall (Eng), -10 F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

Tony Finau went one better than last year as he won the Mexico Open by three shots from Jon Rahm.

The American, who finished joint-second behind Spain's Rahm 12 months ago, sealed victory with a five-under 66 to finish on 24 under overall.

Finau started the final day with a two-shot lead over Rahm and Akshay Bhatia and fired five birdies in a bogey-free round.

"It feels amazing. I knew I would have my hands full, " said the 33-year-old.

"'Rahmbo' is on top of the world right now. It's crazy how this game is - you never feel you have a tournament won until it's over."

It was Finau's sixth PGA Tour win, and a fourth victory from his past 18 events, and he moves up from 16th to 11th in the world rankings.

Masters champion and world number one Rahm could not repeat his efforts from Saturday, when he broke the course record with a round of 61, and his hopes ended with a bogey at the 17th.

Brandon Wu was two shots back in third, with 21-year-old Bhatia fourth on 18 under.