The win in Japan takes Lucas Herbert to fourth on the Race to Dubai rankings

ISPS Handa Championship third-round leaderboard -15 Herbert (Aus) , A Cockerill (Can); -14 C Hill (Sco); -13 G Forrest (Sco), H Iwata (Jpn); -11 R MacIntyre (Sco), J Smith (Eng), Y Paul (Ger) Selected others: -7 D Law (Sco); -5 R Mansell (Eng); -4 M Southgate (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco) Full leaderboard

Australian Lucas Herbert won the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, with Scotland's Calum Hill one shot behind in third place.

Herbert and Aaron Cockerill of Canada finished on 15 under par as the contest was settled at the second extra hole.

Hill shot a closing 65 to stand alone in third, one stroke ahead of compatriot Grant Forrest.

Fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre fired the lowest score on Sunday, his 64 earning a share of sixth place.

England's Jordan Smith joined MacIntyre on 11 under par for the week.

Another Scotsman, David Law, had been just one shot off the pace after three rounds at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, but fell away after a disappointing 75.

Herbert's 67 featured an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys, while third-round leader Cockerill got home in 68, including a stunning recovery from the sand at the last hole.

Cockerill then saw an off-the-green putt lip-out at the first extra hole before Herbert recovered from a tee shot into the trees to win with a birdie at the next.

After collecting a fourth career title the 27-year-old said: "It's a real honour.

"Just to be back in Japan and win as well. I've come here so many times and loved it so to get back here and win, it means a lot.

"I think it's cool to be able to win everywhere and have a lot of good memories from all the spots in the world where you have played."