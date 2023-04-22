Close menu

LIV Golf International: Talor Gooch holds on to win in Adelaide

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Talor Gooch
Gooch has won once on the PGA Tour, claiming the RSM Classic title last year
LIV Golf Adelaide final leaderboard
-19 T Gooch (US); -16 A Lahiri (Ind); -15 P Reed (US), C Smith (Aus), C Tringale (US), P Perez (US); -14 P Uihlein (US), D Burmester (SA), C Schwartzel (SA)
Selected others: -13 D Johnson (US); -12 P Mickelson (US), B Koepka (US); -9 I Poulter (Eng); -6 L Westwood (Eng)

Talor Gooch held on to secure a three-stroke victory and claim his first LIV Golf title in Adelaide on Sunday.

The American had a 10-shot lead going into the final day, but a mid-round slump saw him return a one-over-par 73 to win on 19 under.

India's Anirban Lahiri carded a 65 to finish second in the Saudi-backed tour's first Australian event.

"Winning on any tour is hard," Gooch said as he secured the $4m (£3.2m) prize.

"Winning on this type of golf course in front of this type of a crowd is not easy.

"There were a couple of moments there where it got shaky and you know that's going to happen."

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.