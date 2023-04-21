Last updated on .From the section Golf

David Law claimed his first European Tour title at the Victoria Open in 2019

ISPS Handa Championship third-round leaderboard -13 A Cockerill (Can); -12 L Herbert (Aus), D Law (Sco); -11 G Forrest (Sco), T Kanaya (Jpn), R Hoshino (Jpn); -10 R Cabrera (Spa), J Janewattananond (Tha) Selected others: -9 J Smith (Eng), C Hill (Sco); -8 A Sullivan (Eng); -7 R Mansell (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's David Law and Grant Forrest are in contention heading into Sunday's final round at the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

Canada's Aaron Cockerill leads on 13 under par with Law and Australian Lucas Herbert one shot behind.

Forrest is tied for fourth, on 11 under, with home favourites Takumi Kanaya and Rikuya Hoshino.

The Scottish pair are both aiming for their second titles on the DP World Tour.

Law matched Cockerill's third-round six-under 64 on Saturday, hitting seven birdies and a bogey each at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama.

After struggling with hip and back injuries earlier in the year, Law says his body "feels better".

"I played in Thailand and India and I probably shouldn't have. I wasn't really fit and ready to go by then, and then I went to South Africa and it still wasn't quite there," the 31-year-old said.

"I started to do Pilates just after India; that seems to have worked. It takes a bit of pressure off the hip. My back is feeling a bit better, I'm feeling fit."

After an impressive eight-under 62 on Friday, Forrest dropped from the top of the leaderboard after carding a one-under 69 with bogeys on the second and 13th holes.