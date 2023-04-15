RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick leads after third-round 63 at Harbour Town
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|RCC Heritage third round
|-14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 P Cantlay (US); -12 J Spieth (US); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Hubbard (US), T Moore (US), S Scheffler (US), J Walker (US)
|Selected others: -8 J Rahm (Spa), A Rai (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -7 C Morikawa (US); -5 T Hatton (Eng)
|Full leaderboard
England's Matt Fitzpatrick moved into the lead at the RBC Heritage after a superb eight-under 63 in the third round at Harbour Town.
The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, carded an eagle and six birdies to move to 14 under in South Carolina.
Fitzpatrick's eagle came when he holed a 149-yard approach on the third hole.
Patrick Cantlay is second on 13 under after a 66 while fellow American Jordan Spieth, who shot the same score, is third on 12 under.
England's Tommy Fleetwood carded a 68 to move to 11 under.
Spain's Masters champion Jon Rahm is eight under after his third-round 69, alongside English duo Justin Rose (72) and Aaron Rai (71).
- The Apprentice Australia: Lord Sugar has reopened his fierce boardroom Down Under
- From bedroom singer to a UK star! Jason Derulo is on the hunt for an exciting all-around artist