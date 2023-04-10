Close menu

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm's Augusta victory one of best in history of majors

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Inspired by his country's golfing heritage, equipped with power, touch and feel, Spain's Jon Rahm, the new Masters champion, seems the complete package.

At 28 the burly Basque is halfway to a career Grand Slam and has already achieved arguably the toughest combination of major achievements. He has become the first European to secure victories in both the US Open and at Augusta.

"If there's anything better than accomplishing something like this, it is making history," Rahm said. "To be the first European ever to do that is hard to explain.

"Out of all the accomplishments and the many great players that have come before me, to be the first to do something like that, it's a very humbling feeling."

Rahm made his major breakthrough two years ago when he thrillingly won America's national championship by holing a spectacular curling putt across the 18th green at Torrey Pines.

"It is a pretty good duo of majors," he reflected sitting wearing his new Green Jacket. "The US Open is about as hard a test as you're ever going to find."

His celebration then, violently punching the air, was full of competitive passion.

Rahm's emotions at Augusta on Sunday were equally emotional because he knew that his glorious victory coincided with the 66th anniversary of the birth of the great Severiano Ballesteros.

It was Seve who inspired another two-times winner of the Masters, Jose Maria Olazabal. Then came Sergio Garcia and now Spain has Rahm, who might just turn out to be the best of the lot of them.

It is easy to get carried away with one result when the quality of performance is so high. We can read too much into one week, but we should not ignore what the Masters champion is achieving at the moment.

Like last year's winner Scottie Scheffler - the man he has deposed from the top of the world rankings - Rahm's Green Jacket represents a fourth win of the year.

When he is on song he is unbeatable. Europe already know the identity of their talisman and lead personality for September's Ryder Cup against the United States in Rome.

Last week Rahm gave the field a head start by four putting to double bogey his very first hole. He was on the wrong side of the draw in horrible wet and windy conditions and had to hunt down a rejuvenated golfing assassin in four-times major champion Brooks Koepka.

It was one of the great major performances. Rahm won by four strokes, remaining composed as cheers echoed from all parts of the Augusta National on a classic final day.

He hit fairway after fairway until, as he said, finishing with a "Seve style" par at the last after tangling with the trees. He already had one arm in the jacket by that time.

And now we allow ourselves to wonder what comes next. Already we are entitled to consider a career Grand Slam, with the US PGA Championship and The Open the two missing from his resume.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Rahm warned. "I mean, it would be amazing. It would be great. Not many people have been able to do it, and to be able to finish it out and close out and do a Grand Slam would be absolutely amazing.

"I would like to say that I entered the race when I won the US Open, but of course, you're so far away, you don't want to think about it. But as players, it's on your mind.

"It's something else that would be amazing. But it's a long road ahead to be able to accomplish that. Something that two players like Phil [Mickelson] and Arnie [Arnold Palmer] weren't able to do, it speaks a lot."

It was a vintage Masters, marred only by the appalling pace of play of those in front of the final pair, who play with commendable urgency. Patrick Cantlay's nickname Patty Ice should be changed to 'Glacial'.

Rahm will be favourite for the next major, the PGA at Oak Hill in May, a course in chilly upstate New York that should fit his eye.

It is not an outlandish thought that he could become the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the year.

And while we are at it, the US Open is in Los Angeles and Rahm loves California tournaments. Getting ahead of ourselves - guilty as charged.

But Rahm's sustained excellence this year is compelling. At Augusta he hit 86% of fairways, 72% of greens in regulation and dominated the field from tee to green in all weathers.

He overhauled Koepka who flew the flag for the LIV Tour with a brilliant opening 36 holes in which he hit 29 greens in regulation. The American exuded a quiet, almost menacing confidence but wilted on the longest of Sundays.

Nevertheless his performance and that of the veteran Mickelson along with Patrick Reed, who tied for fourth place, helped give LIV three of the top six finishing spots.

It shows the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway tour possesses still relevant figures. The fact that all of the world's best players only come together for the four biggest tournaments greatly enhances the standing of the majors.

Whatever happened, though, one tournament - even a great Masters - was too small a sample size to make sweeping judgements on the quality of preparation the 54-hole LIV events afford.

Gauging that factor will one of the fascinations of the coming majors, as will charting the progress of the remarkable Rahm, who rightly sits on top of the golfing world.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Bellwether, today at 16:45

    I don't see this as one of the great Major wins but it's a game of opinions so fair play Iain. I would be looking at Kitey's US Open or Freddie's Masters, both of which came long overdue building pressure and meaning. I also like Padraig's Open because I was on. Each to their own.

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 16:43

    Well done Rahm.

  • Comment posted by Coillte50, today at 16:42

    Great play by Rahm to win but-in golf -it doesn’t tell you who will win next week far less who will win the USPGA OR US Open in May/June. This isn’t tennis! Making a ‘case’ for someone’s dominance in golf - Tiger excepted - is to play a dangerous game! Koepka is enough proof of that - maybe even Tiger too since many of us thought he would have surpassed Nicklaus by now and he hasn’t and he won’t!

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 16:41

    Bbc certainly need to get some right to broadcast again. It's scandalous that we have no free to air golf anymore....

  • Comment posted by axl, today at 16:38

    Rahm did what was needed and all credit to him for that, a great win. I don’t agree though about the win being one of the best in Major or even Masters history, all be it that’s subjective. Tiger 2019 and Jack 1986 at The Masters immediately springs to mind.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:38

    3of the top 6 were LIV players and only guy to challenge winner is LIV player. I thought they wouldn't be competitive from all the comments on here?????

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 16:37

    And just a thought let's have comments from people who play the game of golf , not armchair critics

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 16:33

    Must admit would have been a boring masters without Liv golfers

  • Comment posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, today at 16:25

    Brooks thought he had won it after 3 days. Forgot it's 4 days in proper golf tournaments.

    • Reply posted by frannie, today at 16:32

      frannie replied:
      Yeah this joke ain’t been done before. Ever. Yeah

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 16:23

    if your a golf fan. you will just have enjoyed the Masters, the best fella won. the others who challenged made it the event it was. the same old faces on here doing the LIV vs PGA rubbish. it's such a shame something that has zero direct impact on your life causes such pain. it's a game, your a spectator, try zero in on a bit of reality. oh, and Carter writes such trash articles.

    • Reply posted by opp, today at 16:33

      opp replied:
      Trouble with LIV is that has reduced the quality for the whole of golf.
      Great we saw ALL the best players at the masters, but we don't see it every week (Max 4 times per year)

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:20

    It's never a great idea to compare golfers from different eras, or any sportsmen and women really. Nothing stays still. Surfaces are better prepared and equipment is almost unrecognisable from even 20 or 30 years ago. Well done that man Rahm, wonderful golf, but every era, past present and future has, or will have it's outstanding players.

    • Reply posted by Cappsy, today at 16:31

      Cappsy replied:
      Remember the jack nicklaus quote. When asked what was the greatest improvement in equipment. His reply was lawnmowers!!

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 16:19

    Don't gave a problem with LIV golf or the players that have defected...the US PGA needs competition and it isn't right that 3 of the majors are held in the US...golf is a global sport now.

    Glad Koepka didn't win though, he's a miserable sod.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:40

      Justfacts replied:
      So you base it on personality? Not a Tiger fan then....

  • Comment posted by Sweeper, today at 16:15

    Carter writes nonsense.

    • Reply posted by john macmillan, today at 16:23

      john macmillan replied:
      Thought of changing your name to Unkind?

  • Comment posted by Mac70, today at 16:09

    Already Rahm is one of the greatest European players of all time. He has an amazing game that seems to suit all courses and conditions. It is very difficult to win majors but I do believe he could win more than any other European player has done before.

    • Reply posted by BushTucker, today at 16:42

      BushTucker replied:
      A steely professional composure he showed over the weekend.

      When determined and focused, I, for one, would not bet against him and his golfing adaptability.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:06

    Really need to deal with slow play, Cantlay was an embarrassment! He should be apologising to Hovland and those behind him... absolute disgrace

    • Reply posted by HarrisFamily, today at 16:41

      HarrisFamily replied:
      It really showed this weekend. The pictures of Rahm and Keopka just waiting around on the tee were a bit of an embarrassment. The sport needs to penalise those who slow play down like this.

  • Comment posted by Brookhouse, today at 16:06

    I can't help thinking that ultimately the LIV golfers will perform less well in the Majors due to the lack of in depth competition they will face in their 'hollow' exhibition matches. A bit like Scottish football teams in Europe!

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 16:17

      killerfrail replied:
      this would probably make more sense. but for Ranger F.C making two European finals in recent years. so it looks like your golf knowledge is as good as your soccer knowledge?

  • Comment posted by SteveSDS, today at 16:04

    The ultimate golf nut - John Rahm v's - The ultimate golf brat (who puts down his sport at every opportunity)... Well done Mr Rahm!!!

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 16:31

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Loving the predictable comedy gold anti-LIV'rs "couldn't handle more than 54 holes" comments whilst conveniently ignoring the fact that old man Mickelson pretty much shot the best final round! Great stuff 😂

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:03

    As soon as Theegala chipped in on the 16th, there was only one way the coverage was going.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 16:02

    Bet old Greg is choking (as normal) that his lot a) aren’t independent contractors b) Saw his big hope for an 18th green LIV love in fall away by Koepka choking like he used to.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 16:19

      killerfrail replied:
      your skipping away to pick up your Lowry winnings?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:02

    Having not put in a report all week whilst contributing to the BBC's fantastic radio coverage, it's great to have Iain back with yet another incredible article.

    • Reply posted by Sweeper, today at 16:14

      Sweeper replied:
      I presume that's sarcasm.

