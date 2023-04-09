Last updated on .From the section Golf

Spain's Jon Rahm kept his nerve and patience to win a first Masters, swinging an exciting final day in his favour from American Brooks Koepka.

Rahm, 28, carded a three-under 69 to finish on 12 under and win by four shots as Koepka, who led by two going into the final round, signed for a 75.

Koepka ended joint second with veteran Phil Mickelson, who shot a a stunning seven-under 65 to finish eight under.

Former champions Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed finished joint fourth.

Further back was defending champion Scottie Scheffler on four under, along with England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who was the highest finisher from Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Rahm became the fourth Spanish player to win the Masters and his victory poignantly came on what would have been the 66th birthday of the legendary two-time champion Seve Ballesteros, who won in 1980 and 1983.

"I wasn't sure how [the emotion] was all going to come to me until I hit the third shot on the 18th," said Rahm, whose first major win came at the 2021 US Open.

"The history of the game is a big reason why I play and Seve is a big part of that history.

"For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win and on his birthday was special.

"It was a very unusual par, very much a Seve par - in a non purposeful way. I know he was pulling for me and it was a great Sunday."

How Rahm took control to win Green Jacket

Rahm was one of the pre-tournament favourites - alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who missed the halfway cut, and world number one Scheffler - after an impressive year in the lead-up to the first men's major of the season.

With three wins on the PGA Tour this year, plus four top-10 finishes in six previous Masters starts, Rahm had the form and previous pedigree to win at Augusta - and he duly delivered.

Remarkably, he started his bid on Thursday with a double bogey after a four-putt on the first hole. After that he barely made a wrong move.

Rahm showed all facets of his outstanding all-round game - particularly his relentlessly huge driving and nerveless putting - to record an opening round of 65 and then posting scores of 69, 73 and 69.

Not only did Rahm win the iconic Green Jacket for the first time, he also returned to the world number one ranking.

Leading by four shots with four holes left to play, he maintained that advantage going into the 18th hole and could even afford to hit his final drive into the trees.

The ball ended up bouncing back into play and landing 150 yards from the tee, but he retained composure to lay up and knock a sublime chip to within a few feet for an unorthodox par.

After sinking his final putt, Rahm shook his clenched fists while looking up the sky.

His family - wife Kelley, along with two sons Kepa and Eneko - quickly joined him on the 18th green before he was congratulated further by friends and family.

Those included compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal, another two-time Masters champion and one of Rahm's mentors.

Koepka fades as LIV denied victory

What looked set to be a tight two-way duel between Rahm and Koepka ended up being a controlled and clinical victory for the Spaniard.

As well of Rahm's brilliance, a poor final round from Koepka was a significant factor.

Koepka was bidding for a fifth major title - and a first since 2019 - despite barely having played 72-hole events in recent months after deciding to switch to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

The LIV tournaments are played over 54 holes, although Koepka arrived at the Masters in form having won last week's event in Miami.

But his driving began to become wayward early in the final round and once that allowed the momentum to shift towards Rahm, Koepka could not recover.

Asked by Sky Sports how he felt he played, Koepka said: "Kind of ho-hum. I didn't play that great. I hit some good shots and just ended up in some terrible spots. Then at the end trying to make birdies when he's ahead - it's tough.

"Second is not very fun so that's motivation in itself."

