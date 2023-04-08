Close menu

Masters 2023: Rains stops third round at Augusta as Brooks Koepka leads

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka splashes out of the sand at the Masters
Brooks Koepka's score of 12 under after 36 holes was the third best at the halfway stage of the Masters
2023 Masters latest third-round leaderboard
-13 B Koepka (US); -9 J Rahm (Spa); -6 S Bennett [a] (US); -5 P Cantlay (US), C Morikawa (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), V Hovland (Nor)
Selected others:-4 P Mickelson (US), J Rose (Eng), J Day (Aus); -3 S Scheffler (US); -2 S Lowry (Ire), J Spieth (US); -1 T Hatton (Eng); Level T Fleetwood (Eng); +9 T Woods (US)
Full leaderboard

Heavy downpours forced play to be abandoned on the third day of the Masters after American Brooks Koepka had extended his advantage at Augusta.

Halfway leader Koepka is 13 under, four clear of Spain's Jon Rahm who bogeyed two of the six holes they played.

Both players had birdied the second as round three - delayed after Friday's storms - got under way late.

In the cold and wet conditions, Tiger Woods had double bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes to drop to nine over.

The five-time champion, 47, started on the 10th tee as Augusta organisers attempted to get through as much play as possible before the persistent rain made the course unplayable.

Woods battled to go beyond the halfway stage earlier on Saturday - meaning he equalled the record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples of 23 consecutive cuts made - but is now last of the 54 players still left.

The rain abated between the second and third rounds, only to return soon after the players teed off again.

And the hooter sounded at 15:15 local time (20:15 BST) with play immediately called off for the day.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who was playing in a three-ball with Rahm and American amateur Sam Bennett, was putting on the seventh green - which looked close to being flooded - when they were forced off the course.

"You can't really say it was too late [to suspend play] because I don't blame them for wanting us to play as much as possible," said Rahm.

"It was just too bad I couldn't save at least one par on four or five, but I made a great swing on six and two great swings on seven.

"So I'm feeling confident, playing good golf and there's a lot to be played."

World number three Rahm was one of 39 players who had to finish their second round on Saturday and despite the inclement weather, he reduced Koepka's overnight lead to two shots.

His third round started promisingly with a birdie on the second but Koepka matched it to maintain his two-shot advantage, before Rahm bogeyed the fourth and fifth.

After starting with back-to-back 68s, 23-year-old Bennett confidently said he felt he could become the first amateur to win a major in 90 years but he was given a reality check when he bogeyed the first and second holes.

The final group must play 29 holes on Sunday if the tournament is to finish on time and avoid a first Monday finish since 1983.

But the weather forecast looks more positive, with drier and sunnier conditions expected.

"I'm not too concerned about playing 29 holes. It's part of the deal," said Koepka, who plays on the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don't think anybody should have a problem with that."

England's Matt Fitzpatrick will be hoping the enforced break will not stall his momentum. The reigning US Open champion holed three birdies in his opening eight holes to move into joint fourth place on five under.

The third round will resume at 13:30 BST, with the final round expected to begin at 17:30 with players again teeing off from the first and 10th holes.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:02

    Is anyone else annoyed by the coverage of the Masters on Sky Sports? Why were they showing some inane chat from the Golf Channel instead of live coverage? Yet there was live action on the red button.

    • Reply posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 21:05

      sheffieldhammer replied:
      It's because sky are only showing cbs coverage most of the time

  • Comment posted by altogether-now, today at 20:56

    Sorry to be a pedant but it should be “heavy rain causes abandonment of play”. Rain cannot abandon.

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:04

      Al_Bundy replied:
      What an interesting life you must have.

  • Comment posted by Stevety7, today at 21:23

    And yet the BBC would rather spend more money on Lineker's salary than providing even highlights of a major sporting event.

    • Reply posted by eggymooo, today at 21:35

      eggymooo replied:
      Old jug ears has Auntie by the short and curlies.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 20:59

    Nice to see an article about the Masters that doesn’t mention you know who.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 21:02

      be happy replied:
      Harry Potter?

  • Comment posted by Greg Norman, today at 20:58

    I taught Rory everything he knows about Augusta National.

    • Reply posted by adilad78, today at 21:04

      adilad78 replied:
      You also sold your soul & accepted the dirty SAR

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 20:58

    Should have hosted the masters in glorious sunny Bolton

    • Reply posted by Paddyfan, today at 21:19

      Paddyfan replied:
      Yes but in Lancashire

  • Comment posted by d4funky1, today at 20:58

    Sat down after a long day, switched on TV and………… fml

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 21:16

    I'm only going to talk about Roaring Rory here. As the BBC have been talking about him so much.

    He didn't drop a shot today. Remarkable and ruthless consistency in these conditions.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 21:07

    Sorry but what does any of this have to do with who is apparently the only golfer in the tournament, Rory McIlroy? Poor reporting.

    • Reply posted by markie, today at 21:57

      markie replied:
      You mean Tiger
      - Mcilroy actually wasn’t covered much as the US coverage always shows Americans even if they are 5-10 shots off the lead, maybe a non US leader or 2 and Tiger. No one else.

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 21:34

    "Heavy rain abandons play"? What kind of messed up grammar is that? Oh yes - BBC 'appeal to the Tik-Tok generation' grammar. Jeez...

    • Reply posted by berlingo5, today at 22:00

      berlingo5 replied:
      It should have read "heavy rain abandons play... innit -its only liiive once"

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 21:10

    Has Rory Mcilroy made the cut BBC?

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 21:14

      Champ20ns replied:
      He didn't drop any shots today. He's destined to win.

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:10

    Wouldn't have this issue if they played the masters somewhere sunny.
    Saudi Arabia perhaps?

    • Reply posted by Tapir, today at 21:12

      Tapir replied:
      Sandstorms stop play !!

  • Comment posted by Sony, today at 21:21

    Disgraceful that the BBC has decided to drop out of showing The Masters one of the few sporting events worth watching instead of endless football with teams that nobody cares about. What is the point of the licence when they promote inclusivity but drop The major tournament!!!!

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 21:28

      Allan replied:
      Why would you want to watch a mercenary of a closed mysoginistic society winning a tournament coveted by decent professionals. Lets hope he drops two or three early doors tmoro and Rambo scares the f..k out of him , then beats him by one .

  • Comment posted by FLAPPER, today at 21:06

    Looks like a LIV player is going to win it, so much for all the has beens playing in LIV. Even old boy Mickelson is doing alright

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:48

      Justfacts replied:
      Apparently they can't play 4 rounds

  • Comment posted by AlanAitken, today at 21:20

    If "heavy rain abandons play" then why can't the play just continue? And how much do the BBC's headline writers get paid?

    • Reply posted by TMac, today at 21:23

      TMac replied:
      What planet are you on ??

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 21:28

    BBC what time does Rory tee-off?

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 21:31

      Rustynuts replied:
      In his kitchen making a cuppa.

  • Comment posted by 32765586, today at 21:08

    This is disastrous news. I’ll be at the mother in laws for an Easter Sunday lunch when the business end of ‘moving day’ will be taking place. One of the highlights of the sporting year snatched away from me. Thanks a bunch inclement weather!

  • Comment posted by NWSCT, today at 21:40

    More poor English from the Beeb!! “Heavy rain abandons play”…. No no no! That’s not how it works.

    Should be “Play abandoned due to heavy rain”!

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 21:43

      amazonsucks replied:
      Where does it say what you stated it says?

  • Comment posted by Tapir, today at 21:17

    It's a shame they stop play, part of the fun of sports is watching them play in bad conditions. Football's excellent to watch when it's all wet and muddy !

    • Reply posted by Sporty, today at 21:29

      Sporty replied:
      The Golf course isn't same as the Football pitch/field as there are trees and three 100ft tall pine trees fell. Could have killed players of spectators. So, it was right that play was abandoned under such conditions. In fact, in football when the pitch is soaked, play is also abandoned, albeit, very rarely!

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 21:29

    Greg Norman can’t be the only one who is singing in the rain!

