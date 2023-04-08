Last updated on .From the section Golf

2023 Masters second-round leaderboard -12 B Koepka (US); -10 J Rahm (Spa); -8 S Bennett [a] (US); -6 C Morikawa (US), V Hovland (Nor); -5 S Burns (US), J Spieth (US), J Day (Aus), C Young (US) Selected others:-4 P Mickelson (US), J Rose (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Scott (Aus); -1 S Scheffler (US), T Fleetwood (Eng); Level T Hatton (Eng); +3 T Woods (US); +5 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

World number three Jon Rahm reduced Brooks Koepka's lead at the Masters to two shots as Tiger Woods battled to make the cut when the delayed second round was completed on Saturday.

Rahm, who resumed on nine under on the 10th hole, hit three birdies in the pouring rain but finished on 10 under.

Koepka finished his round before storms ended play on Friday and is 12 under.

Five-time winner Woods has never missed the Masters cut as a professional and finished three over, on the cut mark.

Spain's Rahm and American Woods - who equals Gary Player and Fred Couples' record of 23 consecutive cuts made - were among 39 men who had to finish their second rounds early on Saturday.

The third round is scheduled to start on Saturday, although the weather forecast is grim, with heavy rain all day and standing water on some greens. The possibility of a first Monday finish since 1983 remains real.

Rory McIlroy's dreams of landing an elusive Masters title are over for another year, with the 33-year-old Northern Irishman's exit at the halfway stage confirmed.

World number two McIlroy always looked likely to miss the cut after finishing five over on Friday - a stormy day which also saw fans avoid injury from falling trees in the wet and windy weather.

More to follow.