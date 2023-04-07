Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy's 77 on Friday was his worst 18 holes at the Masters since the third round in 2016

Rory McIlroy's dreams of landing an elusive Masters title look to be over this year after a stormy day two at Augusta saw play cut short and fans avoid injury from falling trees.

The trees fell across the 17th tee, moments before play was suspended because of electrical storms.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, 33, shot a 77 which puts him five over, with the cut projected to come at two over.

Brooks Koepka leads on 12 under from amateur Sam Bennett on eight under.

American Koepka was one of three overnight leaders and moved further ahead with a five-under 67 on Friday.

Bennett, a 23-year-old American making his Masters debut, is his nearest challenger in the clubhouse after a four-under 68.

More than half of the 86-strong field were unable to complete their second round.

