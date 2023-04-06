The 87th Masters Venue : Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday from 20:00 BST and Friday from 21:00, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00

Former champion Sandy Lyle struggled to an opening nine-over-par 81 on his last competitive start before retirement in the first round of the Masters, snapping a club at the first hole.

The 65-year-old Scot accidentally hit an eight iron against a tree on his way to an opening bogey at Augusta.

"It's the first club I've broken here," said the 1988 winner, playing in his 101st major. "Taken 40 years to do it, but it's happened.

"And it wasn't even over my knee!"

The first British winner of the Masters explained: "I nearly always pull it off the first hole and this time I actually hit the other shape. The brain got in the way, blocked it to the right.

"I had a four-inch bough of a tree that comes down from somewhere and my ball was sitting right underneath it. I thought I could get the left-handed 8-iron to it, not full whack, but just a short, stubby bang.

"Timed it perfectly and obviously hit the bough. I hit a cameraman somewhere about 15 yards away and dropped down still in trouble. (I made) a hell of a five really."

Lyle admitted his "substandard" golf meant making the halfway cut for the first time since 2014 was out of the question, saying: "That's gone. That is totally gone.

"I've just got to try and maybe even shoot a 72 just to see if the game's not too bad and give it a go. And at least don't get in the way of the two people I'm playing with."