World number three Rahm recorded the lowest 18-hole score in Masters history for players with a double bogey or worse on the first hole

Spain's Jon Rahm recovered from a four-putt double bogey on the first hole to share the early clubhouse lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka on a scoreable opening day at the Masters.

Rahm, one of the favourites to win at Augusta, knocked in seven birdies and an eagle for a stunning seven-under 65.

A birdie on the 18th moved the world number three alongside Hovland, who had led for almost all of his round.

Koepka, among 18 LIV players in the field, birdied the last to join them.

"We forget about the opening green and it was about as comfortable as I've felt this year," said Rahm.

Another American, Cameron Young, is two shots behind the leaders after carding 67.

Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, American world number seven Xander Schauffele and Australia's 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are within three shots on a star-studded leaderboard.

However, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, playing in the same group as Hovland and Schauffele, could not match their exploits and carded a two-over 74.

Woods, 47, has said he will never fully recover from the serious car accident where he nearly lost his leg in February 2021 and his physical condition looked awkward on the steep hills of the iconic course.

American defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy - the world's top two players and favourites alongside Rahm to win the Green Jacket - are among the later starters.

While wet weather is forecast for the weekend, raising prospects of a first Monday finish since 1983, the calm conditions on Thursday have enabled eight players so far to shoot under 70.

European Ryder Cup player Hovland's seven-under 65 was his lowest score in a major championship

What else has happened on day one?

American veteran Fred Couples, the 63-year-old who won the Masters in 1992, became the oldest player to break par at Augusta since Tom Watson in 2015 with a one-under 71.

Couples was two-over par after the front nine before four birdies between the 12th and 17th holes moved him into joint third position.

However, a bogey on the last saw Couples drop down the leaderboard and was overtaken further when the later starters began scoring well.

An initial field of 88 players at the opening men's major of the year was reduced after American pair Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na withdrew because of injury and illness.

World number eight Zalatoris, who was the 2021 runner-up and also finished sixth last year, has been battling with a back injury in recent months.

The 26-year-old's withdrawal was announced minutes before he was due to tee off alongside England's reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and American 2021 Open winner Collin Morikawa.

Na, one of 18 players from the breakaway LIV Golf tour to be invited, teed off in the first group with Canada's 2003 champion Mike Weir and managed to play the front nine before quitting when four over par.