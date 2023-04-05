Close menu

Masters 2023: Sandy Lyle expects Augusta farewell to be emotional

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sandy Lyle holing the winning putt at the 1988 Masters
Sandy Lyle getting ready to do his victory jig on the 18th green at Augusta in 1988
The 87th Masters
Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday from 20:00 BST and Friday from 21:00, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00

Sandy Lyle says there will be "a lump in my throat" when he walks up the 18th for a final time at Augusta this week.

The 65-year-old Scot, who was Britain's first Masters champion in 1988, is retiring after this tournament.

"It'll be emotional. Hopefully I don't burst into tears coming up the 18th in the second round," he told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully it's a good enough score to play the weekend. The last few years it's not worked out that way but you always live in hope."

Lyle, who famously won the Green Jacket by holing a downhill birdie putt on the 18th after a sensational seven-iron from a fairway bunker, has not made the halfway cut at the Masters since finishing joint 44th in 2014.

His victory is the only time he has finished in the top 10.

"I've had some good years, but the time has come," he said. "I'll return if the health stays good to watch and eat with past winners of the tournament," said the Shrewsbury-born Scot, who gets his 42nd appearance at the Masters under way on Thursday at 13:24 BST.

"Winning the Masters is always a great achievement. It's the pinnacle. Like an athlete winning a gold medal at the Olympics. It's something you'll cherish all your life.

"I've had The Open, I've had the Masters and the Players," he added, referring to his victories at Royal St George's in 1985 and at Sawgrass in 1987, where he became the first non-American to win the PGA Tour's flagship event.

"So, golf's been pretty good in that respect."

The two-time major champion won 18 times on the European Tour and claimed six PGA Tour titles, including winning the week before his Masters triumph.

"Nobody ever speaks about Greensboro, which I won in a play-off," he said.

"And then I had all the press interest during the week of the tournament, it takes a bit out of you. So I was exhausted going up the final few holes and I was really happy when that final putt went in - I wasn't going down the 10th hole in the play-off."

Lyle, who held the lead after the second and third rounds, opened a three-stroke advantage after a birdie on the ninth in the final round.

However, he bogeyed the par-four 11th and dropped two more shots on the par-three 12th to move level with Mark Calcavecchia, who then birdied the par-five 13th to move one clear.

Lyle said: "I should have made birdie at 13 after a good drive but I didn't. I should have made birdie at 14 from eight feet but I didn't. I should have made birdie, almost eagle, on 15, which I didn't.

"So it was like 'you're not going to win and you've had the best chance ever'. Little did I know I was going to play the last three holes in two under."

A birdie on the short 16th drew him level with Calcavecchia and his memorable birdie on the last, and the jig that followed, will forever be remembered.

Listen to the interview with Sandy Lyle as part of the Masters preview programme on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 20:00 BST.

  • Comment posted by theonecalledm, today at 15:36

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 15:30

    A legend. I hope he gets the reception and accolades he deserves.

  • Comment posted by dsw2509, today at 15:28

    Legend. My late father and I watched the Masters win together. Still a vivid memory.
    I also saw him hit a 7 iron at Royal St. George’s one year-I was standing close by. Let’s just say I saw the difference between my miserable efforts and his-on another level. He must have rubbed someone up the wrong way-otherwise a Ryder Cup captain for sure.

  • Comment posted by Tony Dad, today at 15:25

    ...and he won in proper old school checkered slacks, too

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:24

    A great individual and Ryder Cup Player, absolute gentleman - a happy retirement to you.

  • Comment posted by BobH, today at 15:23

    Sandy one of the Greats of his Time !
    A nice man too.
    Some of Todays so called greats could take a leaf out of his Book !

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 15:19

    When I see Sandy Lyle, I'm reminded of a quote from Seve B - " If Sandy, Faldo and I were all playing at our absolute best, Sandy would win". If Seve rated him THAT highly, perhaps 2 majors was a little bit below expectations !? Similarly, I'v sometimes thought that Faldo OVER-achieved.
    As for The Masters - anyone but the LIV lot for the win !!!!

    • Reply posted by TheLastTime, today at 15:26

      TheLastTime replied:
      Different players, Lyle played on pure ability, Faldo on hours and hours and hours of repetition, always playing the percentages and pure single minded dedication to a goal. Watching pure talent is something to admire with your eyes but equally with maybe less "natural" ability, what Faldo did is something you have to admire and respect.

  • Comment posted by TheLastTime, today at 15:17

    How old does it make me feel that I watched it live.

  • Comment posted by Murray M, today at 15:15

    Best Ryder Cup captain we NEVER had. Disgrace, enjoy your retirement Sandy!!

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 15:14

    I've placed a cheeky £200 bet on Lyle as I have a feeling he may sneak a win.

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 15:13

    It's about time. He's been hogging a place in the Masters for years.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 15:19

      Kherosguns replied:
      about time you left.

  • Comment posted by Hammer Trev, today at 15:12

    I'm going to be a bit controversial here, but maybe he shouldn't be in the Masters in any case. Clearly not good enough and taking up a slot that could be used by a player more likely to make the cut and contend. Yes, I get it that he earned the right when he won back in the day.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 15:19

      Kherosguns replied:
      not controversial just silly.

  • Comment posted by Dougie, today at 15:09

    Thanks for the entraining golf, remember your Open win at Royal St George's.

    The birdie to win the Masters arguably one of the greatest moments in Scottish Sport.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 15:07

    Was at Sandwich when he won
    Saw him tee off at last and we ran entire length of hole and we were in beer tent when saw him finish
    Immense talent -possibly a lot more than Faldo
    Sadly he stopped playing decent golf in his 30s

    • Reply posted by DCB2612, today at 15:12

      DCB2612 replied:
      Don't think there's much doubt that he had more talent than Faldo but Sandy would probably be the first to admit that he didn't apply himself to maximise his talent. Faldo on the other hand squeezed everything possible out of what he had and had sheer determination to win.

  • Comment posted by Aaron, today at 15:04

    Huge part of the European revolution in the late 80s. An icon and a legend, have a great retirement champ, you've earned it.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 15:03

    Great chap, had the pleasure of meeting him and couldn’t have been nicer. Even with me wittering on about all sorts.

    But… 4 top 10s in majors during a career spanning 1977-2023 tends to mask the rose tinted take on his greatness as a player. In my eyes, he’s not in the same bracket as Faldo, Seve and Langer in terms of the great Europeans.

    • Reply posted by Aaron, today at 15:09

      Aaron replied:
      Won 2, same as Langer. Had swing issues in 1989, was never the same again.

  • Comment posted by crabby, today at 15:02

    A very great golfer

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 14:55

    an absolutely fabulous player, hit irons like they should be hit. I feel Faldo achieved what he did due to Sandy being around to drive him. the big mans a total legend, and a fabulous Scot enjoy the twilight fella

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 14:54

    Played on about 15 years too long.

    The Bubba Watson of his generation; his game was the best one every fifty tournaments, and rubbish in most of the others.

    • Reply posted by bigbob, today at 15:02

      bigbob replied:
      Yet 99% of pro golfers would gladly swap their record with his!!

  • Comment posted by Torrancian, today at 14:53

    A very under rated golfer, not by his fellow professionals but definitely by sections of the media and some golf fans.
    I remember Seve saying how great a golfer Sandy was.

    • Reply posted by Steven, today at 15:30

      Steven replied:
      Seve famously said that Sandy was the best of them all. He said if they all played their best, Sandy would win.

