Huge crowds have followed five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods on his practice rounds

The 87th Masters Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday from 20:00 BST and Friday from 21:00, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00

Five-time champion Tiger Woods says he cannot be discounted as a Masters contender even if his mobility is not "where he would like it" to be.

Only Jack Nicklaus (six) has won more Green Jackets than Woods, who produced one of sport's great comebacks to win in 2019 after overcoming back surgery.

Woods finished 47th last year as he returned to competitive golf 14 months after a high-speed car crash.

"Whether I am a threat or not who knows," said the 47-year-old.

"People probably didn't think I was a threat in 2019 either but that turned out OK. Prior to my back fusion I didn't know if I was ever going to play the game at any kind of level.

"I was able to do that and come back and play and I happened to win a major along the way and with the accident it has been a tough road."

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who said Woods "looked good" in their practice round on Monday, added: "If he didn't have to walk up these hills and have all of that, I'd say he'd be one of the favourites.

"He's got all of the shots. It's just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this.

"We never count Tiger out, and he can do incredible things. He's got all the aspects of the game that you need to succeed around this place. It's just the toll it takes on his body to compete over 72 holes."

'I don't know how many more I have in me'

Woods' first Masters victory arrived with a 12-shot win in 1997 and he became only the third player to win in consecutive years at Augusta National in 2001 and 2002.

His dramatic success in 2005 was also underscored by one of the most memorable shots in tournament history, his chip-in on the par-three 16th and his win in 2019 defied the odds as he ended an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major - two years after major back surgery.

However, given the severity of the injuries he sustained in 2021 and their lasting effects, he admitted that it has crossed his mind that this could be his last Masters.

"Last year I didn't know if I was going to play again and for some reason everything came together and I made the cut which was nice," he said.

"I didn't win the tournament but for me to come back and play was a small victory in itself. I still would have liked to have got the W (win) but but I think I have got my own smaller version of that in just being able to come back and play.

"I don't know how many more I have in me so I just have to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories."

Woods last competed at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished 45th, leaving him positive with his progress albeit conscious that the condition of his right leg limits tournament play and practice.

"I'm very lucky to have this leg; it's mine," Woods added. "Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that.

"That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK."

Scheffler 'knows how to play here'

While Woods believes "it is just a matter of time" before McIlroy wins at Augusta to complete a career Grand Slam he also talked up world number one Scottie Scheffler's chances of defending his title.

Nicklaus (1965 & 66), Nick Faldo (1989 & 1990) and Woods are the only players to win the Masters in consecutive years.

"Scottie knows how to play the course and having Ted [Scott] on the bag obviously helps a lot - being with Bubba [Watson] for a couple of his wins here.

"I'm sure he leans on Ted a lot. The teamwork between player and caddie is so important here. There are so many variables, the lies, the wind, the gust and knowledge of the golf course. The only level spots you get are on the tee boxes.

"You couldn't find a course that has more variable winds and more penalties for a shot that is one yard off - it can mean 40-50 feet on a putt."