Masters 2023 tee-times: Round four groups
|The 87th Masters
|Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
|Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary from 20:00 BST
Sunday, 9 April (all times BST)
Starting at hole 1
17:30 Finau (US), Theegala (US)
17:39 Kim (Kor), Bradley (US)
17:49 Mickelson (US), Spieth (US)
17:58 Fox (NZ), Moore (US)
18:08 Im (Kor), Lee KH (Kor)
18:17 Niemann (Chi), Young (US)
18:27 Scheffler (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng)
18:36 Woodland (US), Day (Aus)
18:46 Rose (Eng), Lowry (Ire)
18:55 Schauffele (US), Reed (US)
19:05 Morikawa (US), Bennett* (US)
19:14 Matsuyama (Jpn), Henley (US)
19:24 Hovland (Nor), Cantlay (US)
19:33 Koepka (US), Rahm (Spa)
Starting at hole 10
17:30 Hatton (Eng), Homa (US)
17:39 Kirk (US), Stallings (US)
17:49 Smith (Aus), Straka (Aut)
17:58 Fleetwood (Eng), Ancer (Mex)
18:08 Kim SW (Kor), Burns (US)
18:17 Power (Ire), Scott (Aus)
18:27 Varner III (US), English (US)
18:36 Johnson Z (US), Hughs (Can)
18:46 Gooch (US), Pieters (Bel)
18:55 Schwartzel (SA), Johnson D (US)
19:05 Pereira (Chi), Couples (US)
19:14 Horschel (US), Poston (US)
19:24 Mitchell (US)
* denotes amateur