Masters 2023 tee-times: Round four groups

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Masters leaderboard with international flags on top
The Masters has been played at Augusta National since 1934
The 87th Masters
Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary from 20:00 BST

Sunday, 9 April (all times BST)

Starting at hole 1

17:30 Finau (US), Theegala (US)

17:39 Kim (Kor), Bradley (US)

17:49 Mickelson (US), Spieth (US)

17:58 Fox (NZ), Moore (US)

18:08 Im (Kor), Lee KH (Kor)

18:17 Niemann (Chi), Young (US)

18:27 Scheffler (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng)

18:36 Woodland (US), Day (Aus)

18:46 Rose (Eng), Lowry (Ire)

18:55 Schauffele (US), Reed (US)

19:05 Morikawa (US), Bennett* (US)

19:14 Matsuyama (Jpn), Henley (US)

19:24 Hovland (Nor), Cantlay (US)

19:33 Koepka (US), Rahm (Spa)

Starting at hole 10

17:30 Hatton (Eng), Homa (US)

17:39 Kirk (US), Stallings (US)

17:49 Smith (Aus), Straka (Aut)

17:58 Fleetwood (Eng), Ancer (Mex)

18:08 Kim SW (Kor), Burns (US)

18:17 Power (Ire), Scott (Aus)

18:27 Varner III (US), English (US)

18:36 Johnson Z (US), Hughs (Can)

18:46 Gooch (US), Pieters (Bel)

18:55 Schwartzel (SA), Johnson D (US)

19:05 Pereira (Chi), Couples (US)

19:14 Horschel (US), Poston (US)

19:24 Mitchell (US)

* denotes amateur

