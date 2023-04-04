Close menu

Masters 2023 tee times: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler tee-times and groups for opening rounds

The Masters has been played at Augusta National since 1934

Rory McIlroy will get his latest attempt to win the Masters under way at 18:48 BST at Augusta on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman, who is trying to become the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam, will be following defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods is away at 15:18, while England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick starts at 18:24.

Sandy Lyle, who became Britain's first Masters winner in 1987, tees off at 13:24 in his final tournament.

Record six-time winner Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and Tom Watson, who won two Green Jackets, will hit the ceremonial opening shots as honorary starters from 12:40.

Full tee-times to follow.

