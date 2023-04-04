Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ian Poulter's hopes of playing in this year's Ryder Cup are likely to be affected by the arbitration ruling

The DP World Tour is making "no comment" on reports it has won its arbitration case against LIV players.

England's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among 13 LIV players appealing against £100,000 fines and potential suspensions imposed for defying the refusal of a waiver to play LIV events.

The Times claims the DP World Tour has won external-link and can sanction those who play in conflicting events without permission.

Arbitration body Sporting Resolutions is yet to deliver its verdict.

The three-strong panel heard five days of arguments from lawyers for the LIV players and the DP World Tour behind closed doors in February.

The Times reports that the ruling is likely to be published on Thursday, the first day of this year's Masters.

If the case goes their way LIV players may face bans from the European tour and Ryder Cup.

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "Out of respect for the confidentiality of the process conducted by Sport Resolutions, we will make no comment on any aspect of the arbitration until the decision is formally announced."

The case arose after players requested "conflicting event" releases from the DP World Tour to play last June's inaugural LIV Golf event near London.

The requests were denied and those that competed at Centurion Golf Club were fined £100,000 and banned from the Scottish Open. Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were the first to appeal against the decision and the punishments were stayed pending a substantive appeal, allowing the players to compete in DP World Tour events. Otaegui went on to win the Andalucia Masters in October.

The number of appellants grew to 16, but Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace withdrew from the case.

The PGA Tour is involved in a separate anti-trust lawsuit with LIV Golf and a handful of its players who were suspended for playing on the Saudi Arabia-funded circuit.