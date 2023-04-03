Close menu

Masters 2023: Open champion Cam Smith says 'important' for LIV golfers to play well at Augusta

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cameron Smith and his caddie at the 87th Masters
Cam Smith gave up his PGA Tour status when he joined the LIV Golf set-up in late 2022
The 87th Masters
Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday and Friday from 22:00 BST, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00.

It is "important" for LIV Golf players to challenge for the Masters title this week to stamp out the notion "they don't play real golf", says Cam Smith.

The Australian joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV tour after winning The Open last July and is one of 18 players from the circuit at Augusta National.

"I'm the first to say the fields aren't as strong," said Smith, referring to LIV's 48-man, 54-hole no-cut events.

"But we've still got a lot of guys that can play some really serious golf."

LIV boss Greg Norman, a two-time major winner and three-time runner-up at the Masters, has said that if a LIV player wins the Green Jacket on Sunday, "the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green".

Smith said that he "definitely got left out of that" conversation but added: "I'd love to see one of us guys get up to the top of the leaderboard and really give it a nice shot.

"I think it's just important for LIV guys to be up there. I think there's a lot of chatter about these guys don't play real golf; these guys don't play real golf courses.

"We compete against each other hard. It's a good feeling to have that competition, and it's good to see Brooks [Koepka] win last week. He's playing some really good golf again."

Koepka, a four-time major winner has, like Smith, a best finish of joint second at the Masters. After winning the most recent LIV event in Orlando, Florida, he agreed with Norman that there would be show of unity behind the 18th green.

"If one of the LIV players does win, it'll be definitely a huge statement for LIV," Koepka said. "If one of the guys does, I would be shocked if all of us aren't there."

The LIV contingent have a great Masters pedigree with six champions in their midst. Three-time winner Phil Mickelson, two-time champion Bubba Watson as well as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel have all secured lifetime exemptions at Augusta National.

And Smith is keen to join them. "I feel like I'm tournament ready," said the 29-year-old who has four top-10 finishes in six appearances at the first major of the year.

He also insisted that there is no "hatred" between the LIV players and those who remained loyal to the PGA Tour, despite the ugly split that has formed in men's professional golf over the past year. The PGA Tour has banned LIV players from competing on its circuit, however those rebels eligible to do so can compete in the annual four majors.

"It was good to see some familiar faces," he said of his trip to the driving range on Monday. "There were lots of laughs and lots of handshakes, and it was really nice.

"I didn't want to expect too much but at the same time, I kind of wanted that, not only for myself but just for the game of golf.

"There's a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn't need to be going on, especially in the media. I think it's definitely wound up a little bit too much.

"I don't think there's any kind of hatred going on between the players. We are all happy where we are, and I'm just as happy for the guys winning out on the PGA Tour as I am for the LIV golfers as well."

It was a thought echoed by his fellow LIV players Johnson and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Johnson said: "All my buddies are still my buddies and we play and it's still golf. So it doesn't matter where you play."

DeChambeau, who hugged defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, said the reception from players was "unbelievable".

"The fans were awesome," he added. "They were saying the same stuff they would say if I was on the other side."

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 23:36

    Only thing he'll be shining is his money. That's all they care about. How's the "growing of the game" panning out? Yeah right

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 23:34

    He for me is the biggest fool of them all.

    I get Westwood, Poulter, Mickleson picking up a pay day in the twilight of their careers but this lad is top notch. Dropping down the rankings like a stone.

    I hope no Liv golfer wins any of the majors but frankly the Liv/Pga thing is boring now.

    • Reply posted by Blue Mossy, today at 23:36

      Blue Mossy replied:
      Well I guess he’s a rich fool lol

  • Comment posted by boyland, today at 23:31

    It’s certainly added a bit more spice to it, looking forward to Sunday, would love to see Rory vs a Livvy in the final pair!!

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 23:28

    All so boring

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, today at 23:19

    I don't hate any of the LIV golfers, but neither do I have much respect for them, particularly the bigger names and major winners. Taking those riches for the lower ranked players was possibly understandable, but for the top names, where was the loyalty to the tours that had already made them very rich and famous, and what about the source of these riches, the type of regime they are endorsing?

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 23:18

    The majors have always been the peak of the game and so they will continue to be by thankfully keeping out of the PGA v LIV spat. Looking forward to the worlds best battling it out at beautiful Augusta.

  • Comment posted by Russia go home, today at 23:17

    Yawn, who cares what liv players think

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 23:27

      Gungla replied:
      All things considered, LIV has been good for all of the current breed of professional golfers. Increased prize money and heightened the interest in the sport.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 23:14

    LIV is the future. Let’s go Cameron!

    • Reply posted by Blue Mossy, today at 23:34

      Blue Mossy replied:
      LIV will be dead within 3-5 years. Never going to get the fan base so TV and sponsors won’t follow it

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 23:13

    I'm Liv id

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 23:13

    They all seem to talk about "our guys" "us and them" I thought the whole point was they are self employed and can play where and when they want. I think the players are building barriers with their own words.

  • Comment posted by Alf Garnett, today at 23:12

    Dear oh dear oh dear, why go down the divide and conquer path, golf is an individual sport, a players employer should have nothing to do with whether a win is popular or not. Augusta is one of the ultimate golf tests an whoever prevails will deserve it.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 23:25

      GazR replied:
      I’d guess it’s something to do with all the toxic comments from PGA Tour players and the media!
      I think most LIV players have spoken really well on the situation. Only a couple have taken the bait and the media jumped on it.

  • Comment posted by graniet, today at 23:12

    One day we will have the PGA against the LIV Gazilions Cup.

