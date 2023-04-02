Close menu

Masters: Corey Conners warms up for Augusta with Texas Open victory

Corey Conners wearing cowboy boots, one of the prizes for winning the Texas Open
As well as a trophy and a $1.6m (£1.3m) prize, Conners won a pair of cowboy boots in San Antonio
Valero Texas Open final leaderboard
-15 C Conners (Can); -14 S Stevens (US); -13 M Kuchar (US), S Ryder (US)
Selected: -8 R Fowler (US), P Harrington (Ire); -7 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -5 A Rai (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), H Hall (Eng)

Canadian Corey Conners warmed up for his sixth Masters appearance by winning the Texas Open for a second time.

He shot a bogey-free four-under-par 68 to finish on 15 under, one clear of PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens who had two eagles in a 66 at TPC San Antonio.

Matt Kuchar birded the last three holes as he hit a 69 to finish joint third on 13 under with Sam Ryder, who had a 66.

"I was really solid all day. It was a battle. The conditions were not easy," said 31-year-old Conners.

"It was definitely a battle but a lot of fun. I can't believe I got my second win here."

Conners, who won this title in 2019, began the day one stroke behind leader Patrick Rodgers, who closed with a 73 to finish fifth on 11 under.

He was made to wait for a good 10 minutes on the final fairway after Stevens, playing in the group in front, hit a wayward second shot to the left of the par-five 18th green.

The American chipped to eight feet but missed the birdie putt, meaning Conners needed a par to win and he did just that despite missing the green with his second shot and chunking his chip onto the green.

However, he managed to two-putt for par from 30 feet to win and claim his second PGA Tour title.

