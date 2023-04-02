Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka warmed up for the Masters by winning a LIV Golf event on Sunday in Orlando

The 87th Masters Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday and Friday from 22:00 BST, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00.

Players from the breakaway LIV Golf Tour are planning a group celebration behind the 18th green at Augusta if one of them wins the Masters next Sunday.

Eighteen players from the Saudi Arabian-funded league are competing in the first men's major of the year.

They include three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, 2020 victor Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cam Smith.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says he is getting "goosebumps" thinking about one of his players winning.

"They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there," Australian Norman, who three times finished runner-up at the Masters, told NewsCorp.

"They are all going to be there on the 18th green. When you walk up 18, your caddie hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad. Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that's the spirit we want."

While the PGA Tour has banned players who joined the LIV Golf circuit, all eligible players are still entitled to play in the four majors.

Six former Masters champions will play at Augusta. As well as Mickelson and Johnson, two-time winner Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel will tee it up on in Thursday's opening round.

And Norman believes many fans want to see a LIV golfer vying with the likes of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, or Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm for the Green Jacket.

"I compliment the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl," he said.

"But if I'm the Masters right now, I would want, on Sunday, DJ or Brooks [Koepka] or Cam, any of those guys against Rory and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

"It's what the people want. It's what TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you've got Rory playing any one of our top guys."

LIV Golf has been hosting its third event this week, with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka holding off Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando by one shot on 15 under par.

Norman said he had made sure the green speeds had been quickened at the Orange County National golf club to help his players prepare for the notoriously tough Masters putting surfaces.

However, heavy rain is forecast at Augusta this week, which could slow up the greens but Norman says the softer conditions and a record length of 7,545 yards would still "suit a couple of my boys" referencing longer hitters like Johnson and Koepka, who finished joint second in 2019.