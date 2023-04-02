Close menu

Masters: Augusta winner for LIV would spark group celebration by 18th green, says Greg Norman

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka hitting a ball out of a bunker
Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka warmed up for the Masters by winning a LIV Golf event on Sunday in Orlando
The 87th Masters
Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday and Friday from 22:00 BST, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00.

Players from the breakaway LIV Golf Tour are planning a group celebration behind the 18th green at Augusta if one of them wins the Masters next Sunday.

Eighteen players from the Saudi Arabian-funded league are competing in the first men's major of the year.

They include three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, 2020 victor Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cam Smith.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says he is getting "goosebumps" thinking about one of his players winning.

"They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there," Australian Norman, who three times finished runner-up at the Masters, told NewsCorp.

"They are all going to be there on the 18th green. When you walk up 18, your caddie hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad. Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that's the spirit we want."

While the PGA Tour has banned players who joined the LIV Golf circuit, all eligible players are still entitled to play in the four majors.

Six former Masters champions will play at Augusta. As well as Mickelson and Johnson, two-time winner Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel will tee it up on in Thursday's opening round.

And Norman believes many fans want to see a LIV golfer vying with the likes of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, or Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm for the Green Jacket.

"I compliment the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl," he said.

"But if I'm the Masters right now, I would want, on Sunday, DJ or Brooks [Koepka] or Cam, any of those guys against Rory and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

"It's what the people want. It's what TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you've got Rory playing any one of our top guys."

LIV Golf has been hosting its third event this week, with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka holding off Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando by one shot on 15 under par.

Norman said he had made sure the green speeds had been quickened at the Orange County National golf club to help his players prepare for the notoriously tough Masters putting surfaces.

However, heavy rain is forecast at Augusta this week, which could slow up the greens but Norman says the softer conditions and a record length of 7,545 yards would still "suit a couple of my boys" referencing longer hitters like Johnson and Koepka, who finished joint second in 2019.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:52

    They got to make the cut first.
    something they aren’t used to

  • Comment posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 00:51

    Greg Norman, elite choker 😂

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 00:49

    Childish. Will be the last chance most of those 17 get to play in the Masters

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 00:47

    I would love a Scottish player to win the ,Masters.
    As Scotland is the home of golf, why are there no Scots or Scottish courses on the LIV Tour? Why is that?

  • Comment posted by themightyshed, today at 00:47

    Normally I like the respect shown to all players by golf fans. But must admit I’d have no issue if fans booed the money-grabbers at the next Opens at Liverpool and Troon …

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:39

    I used to enjoy watching The Masters on the BBC over the years - including Lyle, Faldo, Ballesteros, Olazaabal, Woosnam and Langer winners from Europe. Now they are not even showing highlights. Why are they bothering to report this?

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 00:37

    No Mr Norman yer thinking about yer bonuses. Has been.

  • Comment posted by wellsrg, today at 00:34

    On the day the Saudi elite put u[ oil prices so that we pay for there pet sports projects all of these golfers should be booed from the airport to the 18th hole! Time we told the Saudis to go play sandcastles!

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 00:33

    I get that I’m probably just contributing to it by commenting, but can’t we just ignore them now? Like how is this newsworthy? Weird man says weird thing. Wow. Now let’s get back to reporting on the golf shall we? Could we not be talking about Corey Conners instead?

  • Comment posted by edlavis88, today at 00:32

    More Cult like stuff from old man Greg. You'd think at least half of those 18 players wont make the cut (most of them can't even shoot under par on the lifeless courses LIV are putting up), I doubt they'd stick around for 2 days unless Liv is paying them too.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 00:28

    Norman is deluded if he thinks viewers will increase to see a PGA v LIV golf ending on Sunday. Its the Masters, it doesnt need LIV to create a spectacle. Just because it might be Rory v Cam Smith its hardly the "superbowl" he is talking about as it was only 12 months back all these players were already competing against each other.

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 00:24

    No one cares about LIV and the BBC should probably stop ever reporting on it or it's basically condoning the removal of women's rights.

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 00:19

    LIV golf will inevitably die and the players it signed up will go back to the PGA tour. Golf isn't big enough to justify two separate major tours. Most people only care about the Majors too.

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 00:18

    LIV players do not have to worry about playing in a four day tourneyment ,most of them will miss the cut .... I golf and I do not one person who has watched the LIV after watching the first ten minutes of the first tourneyment last year

    • Reply posted by AreYouHavingThatDave, today at 00:23

      AreYouHavingThatDave replied:
      Exactly the same, watched the first event for half hour, it was dull as dishwater. Wouldn't have a clue who has won any of the other events, don't even know when they're on.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 00:17

    They have 17 players but only 2/3 that have a real chance of winning.

    I expect them to be near the top for the first 3 rounds then fall apart on the 04th round as they are not used to playing for that long.

    I pray someone from the PGA wins rather than the mercenaries

  • Comment posted by Anton Butler, today at 00:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 00:13

    In a couple of years no one will know ,Mickelson ,Koepa , and Johnson I have forgot the other players..... whats Mickelson doing playing in the Masters , that old guys been a has washed up for years, bet he misses the cut..

    • Reply posted by CB0683, today at 00:33

      CB0683 replied:
      He won a major in 2021, what are you talking about! I don’t think the LIV players will do well either but your comment is just inaccurate!

  • Comment posted by Chris D, today at 00:11

    does anyone watch LIV Golf?! I've not been interested in watching one second...perhaps I'll ask them to sponsor our next Ryder Cup style event as a breakaway group ;)

  • Comment posted by Niall, today at 00:10

    That sounds like the most pathetic thing ever. The insecurity with LIV is wild

  • Comment posted by Wozza, today at 00:01

    Don't snigger. This is coming to football.

    • Reply posted by Chris D, today at 00:13

      Chris D replied:
      i get what you're saying but seriously....

