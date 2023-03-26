Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy previously won the tournament in 2015

Rory McIlroy was beaten in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship semi-final by American Cameron Young in a dramatic sudden-death extra hole.

The world number three looked to be in control of the match but Young squared it on the 18th green and then snatched victory with birdie on the 19th hole.

Young will play Sam Burns in the final after he upset world number one Scottie Scheffler in a similarly tight match, settled on a third extra hole.

The final is played later on Sunday.

More to follow