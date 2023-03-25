Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy made nine birdies in a bogey-free round

Rory McIlroy beat Lucas Herbert to reach the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas while world number one Scottie Scheffler fought back to also progress.

McIlroy was nine under for his round but a fine match came down to the final hole as the third seed won two up.

Scheffler was two down with four to play against JT Poston before hitting three birdies to seal a one up victory.

McIlroy will play Xander Schauffele in the last eight later on Saturday.

American Schauffele, the world number seven, beat compatriot JJ Spaun 3&2.

Defending champion Scheffler, also of the United States, will play former world number one Jason Day who beat Matt Kuchar.

Elsewhere, world number four Patrick Cantlay is out after losing 2&1 to fellow American Sam Burns.

Burns will play world number 60 MacKenzie Hughes after the Canadian beat fifth seed Max Homa 3&2.

Kurt Kitayama comfortably beat Andrew Putnam 6&5 to set up an all-American match with Cameron Young. Young beat Billy Horschel 5&4.