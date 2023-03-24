Last updated on .From the section Golf

Wallace's last professional win was at the 2018 Made in Denmark event on the DP World Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship second-round leaderboard -11 M Wallace (Eng); -10 W Clark (US), S Stevens (US); -8 N Hoejgaard (Den), B Garnett (US), A Bhatia (US), T Duncan (US) Selected: -5 H Hall (Eng); -1 R Knox (Sco)

England's Matt Wallace birdied his last three holes on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Wallace carded a bogey-free six-under-par 66 at the PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic to move to 11 under.

The 32-year-old is chasing his first PGA Tour victory having won four DP World Tour titles.

Americans Sam Stevens and Wyndham Clark shot 65 in Friday's second round to leave them one stroke behind Wallace.

Akshay Bhatia recorded a nine-under-par 63 and is joint fourth with US compatriots Tyler Duncan and Brice Garnett, along with Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, at eight under.

Beginning the day on the back nine, Wallace hit three birdies and 12 pars in his first 15 holes before his finishing burst took him to the top of the leaderboard.

"It's nice to have that in the bank now and confidence has grown," he said.