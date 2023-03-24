Close menu

World Match Play Championship: Jordan Spieth out after defeat by Shane Lowry

Jordan Speith
Only the 16 group winners advance to the weekend's knockout stages at Austin Country Club

Jordan Spieth is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship following his defeat by Shane Lowry.

The three-time major winner needed to win his final Group 12 match to keep his hopes of progress alive in Austin.

But former Open champion Lowry, already eliminated, raced into a five-hole lead before holding on to win 2&1.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes thrashed Taylor Montgomery 6&4 to set up a play-off with the American to decide which player will reach the last 16.

American Max Homa was the first player to secure his place in the knockout stage before hitting a shot, as opponent Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw with a neck injury.

Elsewhere on the final day of group matches, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, ranked third, are both in control of their respective groups following back-to-back wins.

But world number two Jon Rahm and England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are both relying on other results.

