Only the 16 group winners advance to the weekend's knockout stages at Austin Country Club

Jordan Spieth is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship following his defeat by Shane Lowry.

The three-time major winner needed to win his final Group 12 match to keep his hopes of progress alive in Austin.

But former Open champion Lowry, already eliminated, raced into a five-hole lead before holding on to win 2&1.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes thrashed Taylor Montgomery 6&4 to set up a play-off with the American to decide which player will reach the last 16.

American Max Homa was the first player to secure his place in the knockout stage before hitting a shot, as opponent Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw with a neck injury.

Elsewhere on the final day of group matches, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, ranked third, are both in control of their respective groups following back-to-back wins.

But world number two Jon Rahm and England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are both relying on other results.