Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danielle Kang, currently ranked 13th in the world, won the LPGA Drive On Championship event in 2020

Danielle Kang was admitted to hospital after withdrawing in the opening round of the LPGA's Drive On Championship at the 14th hole.

In a post on Instagram, the American, 30, said she had been treated for a respiratory infection and severe nausea.

Kang took time off from the tour last year after being diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

She said she hoped to return to action after a few days' rest.

On her Instagram story, thanking people for their support, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner explained that she had felt some pain before this week's tournament.

"I thought with some medicine I can push through this week but now I see that it was a bit too ambitious.. (this was just a hiccup and yes I'm stubborn)," wrote Kang.

"However, just wanted to thank everyone that keeps cheering me through my ups and downs."

Kang has six career titles and has been a member of the US Solheim Cup team in 2017, 2019 and 2021.