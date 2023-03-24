Close menu

Danielle Kang taken to hospital after withdrawal from LPGA Drive On Championship

Danielle Kang holds her scorecard
Danielle Kang, currently ranked 13th in the world, won the LPGA Drive On Championship event in 2020

Danielle Kang went straight to hospital after pulling out of the first round of an LPGA event at the 14th hole.

The American, 30, revealed on Instagram that she had been treated for a respiratory infection and severe nausea following her withdrawal from the Drive On Championship.

Kang took time off from the tour last year after being diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

She said she hoped to return to action after a few days' rest.

On her Instagram story, thanking people for their support, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner explained that she had felt some pain before this week's tournament.

"I thought with some medicine I can push through this week but now I see that it was a bit too ambitious.. (this was just a hiccup and yes I'm stubborn)," wrote Kang.

"However, just wanted to thank everyone that keeps cheering me through my ups and downs."

Kang has six career titles and has been a member of the US Solheim Cup team in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Instagram post from Danielle Kang showing a black and white picture of her arm with an IV line, and a text box over it explaining that she received treatment for a respiratory infection and severe nausea and that she hopes to be playing golf again soon
Kang posted her update from hospital

