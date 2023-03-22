Close menu

Rory McIlroy says opinion on proposed rule change to reduce ball distances 'has evolved'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

In February 2021, Rory McIlroy had branded plans aimed at curbing driving distances as a waste of time and resources

Two years after branding research into golf equipment changes "a waste of money", Rory McIlroy has given enthusiastic support for proposals to limit golf ball distances for top players.

"For elite level play, I really like it. I really do," said Northern Ireland's world number three.

McIlroy has also made the extraordinary suggestion that he might play a new shorter ball in PGA Tour events, even if the US circuit refuses to adopt the proposals announced last week.

Golf's rules makers, the R&A and United States Golf Association, revealed plans to put extra limits on how far the ball will fly in top events. If adopted, the "Model Local Rule" (MLR) would be available in 2026.

So far, the proposals have been heavily criticised by a number of players including American Ryder Cup stars Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

And Acushnet, who make the best-selling Titleist balls, said the move was "a solution in search of a problem". The company sees the plans, which would leave recreational golf unchanged, as an unnecessary bifurcation.

Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast this week, McIlroy said: "I'm glad in this new proposal that they haven't touched the recreational golfer.

"I know that's a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it's going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier. Especially in this era of parity that we've been living in these past couple of decades."

In February 2021, McIlroy branded the R&A and USGA's "Distance Insights Project", aimed at curbing driving distances, as a waste of time and resources.

"The money that it's cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game, introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game," he told reporters.

But the four-time major winner has admitted his view "has evolved" since being "once of the opinion that they don't try to make Formula 1 cars go slower".

"Innovation is a part of every sport, it's a part of every industry," he said. "But whenever that innovation outgrows the footprint of the game, that's when I think we have a problem."

McIlroy thought the recreational game should not be affected by any legislation. However, he now accepts the rule makers' assessment that he and fellow top professionals hit the ball too far.

Courses have been lengthened to cope with massive driving distances and Augusta's par-five 13th at next month's Masters will be 35 yards longer to protect the integrity of this iconic hole, which had become too easy for the big hitters.

McIlroy recalled a conversation he had with the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon a few years ago.

"We were just talking about a few things and he said, 'Rory, back in the early 2000s, when men's tennis was predominantly serve and volley, it wasn't very good for the entertainment aspect of the game'.

"'Rallies wouldn't last more than three shots. We can't make the court any bigger. So what we did do is we slowed the ball down and we changed the grass on the court to make it a little stickier.'

"And then you fast forward from that change three years later and you've got Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal playing, probably one of the best finals of Wimbledon ever. This isn't unique to golf, this happens in other sports as well."

Having revealed their plans, the authorities are waiting for feedback over the next six months. They have indicated they intend to impose the MLR at events such as The Open and US Open, as well as amateur championships.

But implementation for elite events, both in the professional and unpaid ranks, will be voluntary. It is conceivable the PGA and DP World Tours could refuse to adopt the MLR, which should result in driving distances contracting by 15-20 yards on average.

Leading figures in the game will be closely watching the reaction of the Augusta National Golf Club when chairman Fred Ridley gives his pre-Masters news conference on 5 April.

The organisers of the year's first major are among golf's most influential voices.

"I think my opinion differs from my peers, and probably the PGA Tour as a whole," McIlroy said.

"If the major championships somehow adopt this ball change, and the PGA Tour doesn't, I think it widens that gap between PGA Tour golf and major championship golf."

The 33-year-old added: "For me, the major championships are the biggest deal, so if the PGA Tour doesn't implement it, I might still play the Model Local Rule ball because I know that that'll give me the best chance and the best preparation leading into the major championships."

Golf balls manufactured to comply with the proposed MLR can only fly a maximum 320 yards when struck at 127 mph, under specific laboratory conditions. Average tour swing speeds are around 114 mph.

  • Comment posted by David T, today at 12:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 12:18

    If they do this it should be the same for all players not just the professionals.
    I don't see the point in having two different rules.

  • Comment posted by theharvvgc, today at 12:15

    Totally agree Its no fun watching top players get on 550 yards + holes with Driver and a short Iron , Par 5's don't exist for Pro's anymore

  • Comment posted by chop, today at 12:14

    A couple of weeks ago Big Mouth Rory stated after a miserable missed cut at TPC he was goi g to place all his focus on just playing golf…. Didn’t last long did it!!!

  • Comment posted by lenny_123, today at 12:14

    The thing is, even his original objection was incorrect, there are plenty of examples of F1 rule changes to limit the speeds of the cars. So i am glad he’s man enough to change his mind and go public too.

    Well done Rory

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 12:11

    The new ball will allow the old style courses to be maintained on the Open rota - Troon, Turnberry & Birkdale would all struggle to increase much further, so something had to give and common sense has prevailed!

  • Comment posted by Phil J, today at 12:11

    Hitting the golf ball a long way is a real skill but it is unfeasible that courses keep expanding to adjust for longer drives. This addresses that problem for now.

  • Comment posted by Mr Pop, today at 12:10

    Makes sense. Saves manipulating classic courses. Pretty sure they did something with javelins, else the alternative doesn't bear thinking about. Still same for everyone so level playing field.b

  • Comment posted by Mattsky, today at 12:10

    Fair play to Rory. Shows some guts to concede your opinion has evolved and changed. Politicians should take note. And Rory's argument for the change is a fair one.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 12:10

    Don’t know why people complaining. It’s ridiculous that long hitters are increasingly making courses redundant. Athletics had a similar issue years back with the distance javelins we’re going. So redesigned them to fly shorter. It’s still a competition to see who the best is regardless. Golf should not be a long driving contest.

  • Comment posted by Ian Henderson, today at 12:05

    This will bring the classic courses back in play while allowing for other tournaments on monster courses to keep the longer ball, as it is up to the tournament to choose. Wonderfully sensible and just like different tennis balls on different surfaces, etc

