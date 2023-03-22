Last updated on .From the section Golf

Catriona Matthew captained Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup wins over the United States in 2019 and 2021

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories, will turn her attention to the amateur game when she captains Great Britain and Ireland against the United States in the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

The Scot, who won the 2009 AIG Women's Open, succeeds Elaine Ratcliffe in a role which is usually held by amateurs.

The R&A say Matthew's appointment signals "a new era for the GB&I side".

Matthew played for three Curtis Cup teams before turning professional.

She was in the losing team in 1990, the winning side in 1992 at Royal Liverpool, and in 1994 when GB&I retained the trophy with a tie.

She also won the Women's Amateur championship in 1993 before embarking on a career that brought 11 professional wins including six on the LPGA Tour.

The 53-year-old from North Berwick captained Europe to Solheim Cup success at Gleneagles in 2019 and then, for only the continent's second away success, at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio two years later.

"Playing in the Curtis Cup is the pinnacle for young amateur golfers," Matthew said. "I was thrilled to make the Great Britain and Ireland team three times as a player and I feel just as privileged to be the captain in 2024.

"I remember the emotions of competing in the Curtis Cup - the excitement of being on a team rather than competing individually, as well as the desire to perform well for your team and pressure you put on yourself not to let them down.

"As a captain it is my job to navigate the players through these situations and to help them believe what is possible."

Matthew plans to draw on her experiences of leading Europe to their thrilling Solheim Cup triumphs.

"My goal is to channel all my playing and captaining skills into this Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team to optimise their performance," she said.

GB&I last won this match against America in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

"The Curtis Cup has long been a prominent event for women's elite amateur golf and Great Britain and Ireland has enjoyed some fantastic wins," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We are now seeing the amateur level of the sport evolve into a more competitive era and believe that Catriona is the best placed captain to guide the team in this period."

The 43rd Curtis Cup match will be played at Sunningdale's Old Course from 30 August to 1 September 2024.