Tommy Fleetwood has six wins on the European Tour

Valspar Championship, final leaderboard -10 T Moore (US); -9 A Schenk (US); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Spieth (US); -6 W Clark (US); -5 S Burns (US); -4 M Wallace (Eng), W Simpson, C Gribble (both US) Selected:+1 J Rose (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood fell short of a maiden PGA Tour title again as Taylor Moore won the Valspar Championship.

England's Fleetwood, playing in his 112th PGA Tour event, trailed overnight leader Adam Schenk by one shot heading into the final round in Florida.

The 32-year-old carded a one-under round of 70 but American Moore shot a sublime four-under 67 to finish 10 under and claim his first PGA Tour win.

Schenk saw his 41-foot putt to force a play-off bounce off the lip.

He holed his bogey putt to take outright second, one stroke behind Moore, with Jordan Spieth finishing tied for third alongside Fleetwood a shot further back.

Moore, in his 46th PGA Tour start, had an anxious wait to see if anyone would match his score after setting the clubhouse lead with a fine round that featured five birdies and one bogey.

"It hasn't really hit me yet," Moore, 29, told NBC. "I was just in compete mode and just watching the guys finish, maybe in a play-off, maybe not, and it's so cool.

"It's so awesome, it's what I work for and I'm really excited not just for me but for everyone around me. It's a cool moment."

Fleetwood, who has finished second four times on the PGA Tour, moved into a share of the lead with a birdie on the par-five 11th.

But a bogey on the 14th after he took two shots to get out of a greenside bunker effectively ended his chances of victory at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

American Schenk had held either the outright or joint lead after each day and went into the final hole also on 10 under.

A wayward drive saw the ball come to rest close to the base of a tree, but the right-handed Schenk produced a superb left-handed shot with his club head inverted to give himself a chance of saving par.

After hitting his approach to 41 feet, his putt carried slightly too much speed as it hit the pin, then the lip and agonisingly ricocheted away.

Spieth had also been tied for the lead before finding the water on the 16th, managing to salvage a bogey there to stay in contention.

But he missed a chance for birdie from six feet at the next hole and three-putted the last when needing a birdie to force a play-off.

Sam Burns, who was attempting to win the event for a third in a year row, finished in sixth place on five under after a closing round of 67.