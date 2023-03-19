Last updated on .From the section Golf

Matthew Baldwin (right) first graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2011

SDC Championship, final leaderboard -18 M Baldwin (Eng); -11 Arnaus A (Spa); -10 J Ahlers (Sa), J Dantorp (Swe), E Ferguson (Sco) KK Johannessen (Nor), A Rozner (Fra) Selected: -8 D Brown (Eng); -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 T McKibbin (NI), M Southgate (Eng); -5 R Fisher (Eng), J Smith (Eng)

England's Matthew Baldwin claimed his first DP World Tour title at the 200th attempt as he won the SDC Championship in South Africa by seven shots.

The 37-year-old carded a four-under 68 in the final round to finish well clear of second-placed Adri Arnaus of Spain.

It caps a remarkable comeback for Baldwin, who lost his Tour card in 2016 after a succession of injuries.

"It's been a tough few years, so obviously to get the win means absolutely everything," he said.

"I can't process it right now, but it just means the world to me."

After the remainder of his third round was suspended on Saturday because of darkness, Baldwin birdied three of his last four holes early on Sunday to take a four-shot lead into the final round.

Three birdies on the front nine then extended his lead to six shots at the turn.

He hit his first bogey of the day at the 11th, but birdies at the 13th and 14th extended his advantage further and he finished the tournament on 18 under.

Arnaus was his closest challenger on 11 under, while Scotland's Ewen Ferguson was in a five-way tie for third, one shot further back.